President Masoud Barzani, Osman Baydemir Discuss Peace Process in Turkey

“The two leaders exchanged views on the political situation in the region and the steps taken in the peace process in Turkey,” a readout from the meeting stated.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met with prominent Kurdish politician and human rights advocate Osman Baydemir in Erbil’s Pirmam district on Sunday, with their discussions centered on the transformative and fragile peace process unfolding in Turkey, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The high-level meeting comes at a critical juncture, following a landmark announcement by the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) on October 26, confirming the withdrawal of all its forces from Turkish territory. This move represents the most significant de-escalatory step to date in a peace initiative that began in March.

“The two leaders exchanged views on the political situation in the region and the steps taken in the peace process in Turkey,” a readout from the meeting stated.

The current peace process was initiated after a declaration from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which announced its dissolution and an end to its decades-long armed struggle following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The KCK’s withdrawal marks a pivotal escalation from political statements to tangible military action, significantly raising hopes for a durable resolution.

Baydemir was a former mayor of Diyarbakır and a member of the Turkish parliament. His career has been defined by advocacy for Kurdish rights. His political journey in Turkey was cut short in 2018 when he was expelled from parliament after a controversial conviction for "insulting a government employee," a charge stemming from his criticism of police officers. Following his expulsion, Baydemir went into exile in London.

His background as a lawyer and former chair of the Diyarbakır branch of the Human Rights Association underscores the deep-rooted issues of governance and rights that the peace process must address.

Analysts suggest the ball is now firmly in the Turkish government’s court. The unilateral disarmament and withdrawal by the PKK and its affiliates have created an unprecedented opportunity for peace. However, the process remains in a delicate early stage, with Ankara yet to publicly outline its own reciprocal legal and constitutional reforms demanded by Kurdish political movements.

The success of this initiative is viewed as critical not only for ending a conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives but also for reshaping Turkey's domestic politics and its international relations.