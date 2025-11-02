Building a Green Future: Kurdistan's Reforestation Drive Bears Fruit

The KRG has increased the Kurdistan Region's green coverage from 15% to 20% through strategic environmental projects, with Duhok leading at 27.6%. The Erbil Green Belt project, featuring 7 million trees, aims to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 210,000 tons annually.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as part of its strategic vision for sustainable development and combating climate change, continues to implement major environmental projects aimed at protecting nature and increasing the region’s green coverage. These efforts align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to climate action.

According to the latest figures, the KRG’s long-term environmental strategy and measures to prevent desertification have yielded tangible results. During the tenure of the ninth cabinet, green coverage in the Kurdistan Region has risen from 15% to 20%. This growth comes in stark contrast to central and southern Iraq, where desertification is expanding daily and green coverage has dropped below 15%.

In Erbil, green coverage has reached 19.8%, with 672 parks, gardens, and boulevards.

Sulaimani has 604 parks and green areas, achieving a coverage rate of 19.6%.

Duhok leads the region with 367 parks and a green coverage rate of 27.6%.

Halabja, with 54 parks, has maintained a 15% green area rate.

Environmental protection laws in the Kurdistan Region emphasize the dual goal of preserving nature while promoting sustainable progress. Within this framework, and particularly under the current cabinet, the government has decided that any approved project must allocate 25% of its total area to green space development.

Among the key strategic initiatives is the Erbil Green Belt Project, a circular green corridor stretching two kilometers wide around the 150-meter road encircling the city. The project envisions the planting of seven million olive and pistachio trees and the creation of ten water reservoirs. It is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 140,000 to 210,000 tons annually.

The Erbil Green Belt represents more than a single environmental project — it is a pledge for a healthier future. Beyond improving air quality and reducing heat and dust, the initiative aims to enhance local agricultural production and create new job opportunities. As the project’s vision statement declares: “This belt is not only around Erbil; it circles our future.”