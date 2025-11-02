Top Iranian Officials Send Mixed Signals on Nuclear Goals

Iranian officials delivered conflicting nuclear messages, with Foreign Minister Araghchi vowing to continue uranium enrichment while President Pezeshkian emphasized peaceful nuclear development.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two senior Iranian officials have offered sharply contrasting narratives on the country’s nuclear policy — one focused on defiance and sovereignty, the other on science and peaceful development — revealing the dual strategy that defines Tehran’s current nuclear discourse.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to Al Jazeera on Sunday, adopted a tone of resistance, asserting that Iran’s enriched uranium materials remain securely stored underground within its nuclear facilities and have not been transferred abroad. He insisted that Tehran will not compromise on uranium enrichment or its missile program under any circumstances.

“We cannot stop enriching uranium. What could not be taken from us by war will not be taken from us by policy,” Araghchi said, reaffirming that Iran’s nuclear materials “remain underground in our bombed nuclear sites and have not been moved anywhere else.”

He emphasized that while Iran is prepared for negotiations to ease international concerns, it rejects what he called “unacceptable preconditions” set by the United States.

“We are ready for dialogue to resolve concerns about our nuclear program, but the United States has imposed unacceptable conditions,” Araghchi noted, clarifying that Tehran is not seeking direct talks with Washington, though indirect dialogue remains possible.

His comments reflected a confrontational diplomatic posture — one that aims to defend Iran’s sovereignty, project strength, and maintain leverage in nuclear negotiations.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, by contrast, projected a message of progress and cooperation during his visit the same day to a nuclear science exhibition in Tehran. His remarks centered on Iran’s technological and humanitarian achievements, emphasizing that the country’s nuclear ambitions are directed toward peaceful applications in medicine, energy, and agriculture.

“Today, Iran holds an advanced global position in nuclear industries, particularly in nuclear pharmaceuticals,” Pezeshkian said. “Our scientists have made major contributions to improving people’s lives and advancing national welfare.”

He accused major powers of trying to block Iran and other independent nations from developing nuclear medical industries to preserve their monopoly on high-value technologies.

“World powers try to prevent independent countries like Iran from developing nuclear medicine so they can sell the same products to poorer nations at high prices,” he stated.

Pezeshkian underscored that the government will continue to fully support nuclear development but within the boundaries of peaceful, civilian use.

“Our nuclear progress is focused solely on medicine, environment, energy, and agriculture,” he said. “We have never sought to build a nuclear weapon. The government supports our scientists with all its capacity to ensure Iran becomes a serious player in the global nuclear market.”

Iran to Build Eight New Nuclear Reactors

Iran has announced plans to construct eight new nuclear power plants in collaboration with Russia, as part of a long-term effort to expand its nuclear energy capacity, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday.

According to Eslami, the new facilities will be located along the northern and southern coastlines of the country. He noted that the initiative is part of a broader roadmap aiming to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2041.

Eslami specified that four of the reactors will be built in Bushehr, where Iran’s existing nuclear plant is located, while the remaining four will be constructed at other sites, which will be announced later.

In addition, Iran is pursuing domestic projects, including a power plant in Darkhoveyn and a desalination facility in Bushehr, designed to address both electricity and water shortages.

Pezeshkian, on the other hand, embodies the domestic message of reassurance and optimism, focusing on science, innovation, and humanitarian progress. His narrative seeks to portray Iran as a responsible and forward-looking nation investing in modern industries to benefit its people.

Updated in Nov. 2, 2025, on 8:50 PM.