Christian Groups in Erbil Condemn PUK Leader's Remarks

"We will not tolerate anyone defaming the name of Christians for their political party's electoral campaigns or using us as a tool to threaten rival parties," the statement read.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A coalition of Christian civil society organizations in Erbil has issued a strong rebuttal to recent statements made by Bafel Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), accusing him of using the Christian community for political gain and threatening the region's social fabric.

The group, which says it represents a broad cross-section of the community, including intellectuals, academics, youth, and professionals, expressed deep offense at Talabani's comments. They asserted that Christians have historically been a "force for peace, coexistence, and stability in Kurdistan" and will not be used as a "political tool."

In their public statement, the coalition highlighted the community's long-standing commitment to Kurdistan, recalling the symbolic gesture of offering the Mar Joseph Church in Ankawa to host a session of the Kurdistan Region Parliament during a difficult period in the region's history.

The coalition posed a series of pointed questions challenging the PUK leader's record on Christian issues:

Cardinal Sako's Status: They questioned Talabani's role when the Iraqi President, a relative and close associate, revoked a 2013 decree formally recognizing Cardinal Louis Sako as the head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq.

Minority Representation: The group demanded to know why PUK officials allegedly filed a complaint seeking to abolish the quota seats for Christians and Turkmens in Baghdad's federal courts.

Security Concerns: They criticized Talabani's silence on Rayan Sadiq, a militia leader accused of occupying Christian villages and towns in the Nineveh Plains.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the community's "national and historical position as one of the strongest foundations of Kurdistan" for peace and coexistence. It warned that Talabani's remarks were "far from the truth" and posed a significant threat to the social peace that the Christian community has long helped to uphold.