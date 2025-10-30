Kurdistan PM Barzani Launches Erbil Green Belt Project to Combat Climate Change and Boost Youth Employment

“The flower blooms because of the rain, not because of the thunder. Likewise, we will continue to rebuild Kurdistan with patience and perseverance,” said PM Barzani.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday inaugurated the Erbil Green Belt Project, marking the planting of the first tree in what is set to become one of the region’s largest environmental and economic initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Barzani said the project would have a profound impact on Erbil’s climate and environment, improving air quality and promoting a healthier lifestyle for its residents.

“This project will absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen back into Erbil’s atmosphere, creating cleaner air and a better quality of life for our people,” he stated.

During a press briefing, the Prime Minister highlighted the project’s broader benefits, noting that it will strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s economy, generate new job opportunities for youth, and revitalize the agricultural sector.

“Our friends have pledged to train young people who want to work in this project to ensure they can contribute effectively to its success,” he added.

Quoting the famous Sufi poet Mawlana Jalaluddin Rumi, Barzani said:

“The flower blooms because of the rain, not because of the thunder. Likewise, we will continue to rebuild Kurdistan with patience and perseverance.”

Speaking to journalists present at the project's site, Barzani also emphasized the importance of active participation in Iraq’s national elections, expressing confidence in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidates’ ability to defend the rights of the Kurdish people and uphold constitutional principles.

“Our representatives will safeguard the rights of all citizens of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” he affirmed.

In his closing remarks, the Prime Minister extended appreciation to KRG ministers, officials, and his office staff for their dedication to making the Green Belt Project a reality.

“I thank all KRG ministries, officials, and my office staff for their hard work. I also welcome local and international private sector institutions to support the completion of this important initiative. I urge all our international partners to unite in efforts to protect the environment and address challenges linked to climate-induced migration,” he said.

A Strategic Environmental Initiative

The Erbil Green Belt Project will encircle the city with a circular green zone covering 83 kilometers in length and two kilometers in width.

The first phase—spanning 13,000 donums—will focus on planting seven million olive and pistachio trees. Ten wells will also be drilled to provide irrigation for the plantations.

Once completed, the project will increase Erbil’s green coverage to 25%, aligning with international environmental standards.

The initiative is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ninth (current) cabinet’s strategic environmental plan, which aims to boost green space through the establishment of 627 parks and gardens, raising Erbil’s green coverage from 9.1% to 19.8%.

Additionally, under Erbil’s Master Plan, the Ministry of Municipalities has outlined a long-term vision to plant over 100 million trees by 2030, positioning the city as one of the most environmentally progressive in the Middle East.