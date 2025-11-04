KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani: Victory for the KDP is Victory for Kurdistan

Expressing full confidence in his party’s strength, Barzani stated, “With God’s support and your support, victory belongs to the KDP. I am confident we will secure one million votes and more for the KDP.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A massive campaign rally for the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) List 275 in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections was held on Tuesday in Duhok, attended by Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, both vice presidents of the KDP.

In his address to the thousands of enthusiastic supporters, President Nechirvan Barzani conveyed greetings on behalf of President Masoud Barzani, praising the unity and loyalty of the people of Badinan.

“Badinan and the KDP are one heart, one soul, one voice,” Barzani declared. “I do not doubt that on November 11, we will all record another legacy for the Kurds, Kurdistan, and the KDP.”

Expressing full confidence in his party’s strength, Barzani stated, “With God’s support and your support, victory belongs to the KDP. I am confident we will secure one million votes and more for the KDP.”

He highlighted the historical bond between the KDP and the Badinan region, recalling that “the first branch of the KDP was established here, and the first chapter of the September Revolution began in this area.”

Barzani emphasized that the support of Badinan is vital to safeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional and national achievements. “We cannot protect Kurdistan without your support for the KDP and Barzani’s path. The victory of the KDP is the victory of Kurdistan,” he said.

Touching on Iraq’s post-2003 political landscape, Barzani reminded the audience that “in 2005, we approved the Iraqi constitution with the Iraqi people, declaring that the new Iraq would be our country. But 20 years have passed, and the constitution has not been implemented; the rights of the Kurdish people have been violated.”

He stressed that the KDP’s presence in Baghdad is crucial to securing Kurdish rights within the framework of the federal system. “Now that Iraq is calm, it is time for the KDP to work in Baghdad to implement the constitution. The KDP must be strong in Baghdad so that your rights are protected,” he affirmed.

Barzani also underscored the KDP’s inclusive vision, stating that “since the establishment of the KDP by the late Mustafa Barzani, it has been a home for Muslims, Christians, Yezidis, Chaldeans, Assyrians, Armenians, and Arabs.”

Rejecting divisive rhetoric, he said, “We don’t have time to respond to our rivals. Our work and the prosperity of Kurdistan will be our answer to the KDP’s adversaries. The Kurdish people see the truth about the KDP.”

Barzani commended the achievements of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), noting its continuous record of development and service delivery. He also praised Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s leadership, saying, “Every day, we see him inaugurating projects and laying the foundations for new ones. This is the KDP, and these are the services of the KDP.”

The Duhok rally marked one of the largest KDP campaign events ahead of the November 11 Iraqi parliamentary elections, reinforcing the party’s message of unity, progress, and commitment to protecting Kurdish rights within a federal Iraq.