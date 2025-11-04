Iraqi Education Minister Referred to Court on Corruption Charges Exceeding 21 Billion Dinars

Iraq's Education Minister Ibrahim Namis al-Jubouri has been referred to criminal court on corruption charges involving over 21 billion dinars. The case follows a prime ministerial investigation into financial damage to public funds.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Integrity Commission has referred Education Minister Ibrahim Namis al-Jubouri to the criminal court on charges of deliberately causing financial damage to public funds exceeding 21 billion Iraqi dinars.

According to an official document, the referral of Minister al-Jubouri to the court follows the findings of an investigative committee formed by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, which accused him of corruption and mismanagement of more than 21 billion dinars. The case has now been transferred to the judicial authorities for further legal proceedings.

Prior to this referral, the judiciary had issued a formal notice summoning the minister for questioning over allegations of forging an official document. Based on the leaked documents, al-Jubouri was informed that he must appear within 72 hours; failure to do so could result in his arrest. Under Iraqi penal law, falsifying official documents is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Ibrahim Namis Yassin al-Jubouri, born in 1977 in the Sharqat district of Salah al-Din province, currently serves as Iraq’s Minister of Education in the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani. Before assuming ministerial office, he was Assistant Dean for Scientific Affairs at the College of Basic Education in Sharqat from 2020 until October 2022. He holds a bachelor’s degree (2003), a master’s degree (2011), and a PhD (2014) from Tikrit University. Throughout his academic career, al-Jubouri has held several administrative positions, including Assistant Dean for Administrative Affairs and Head of the Arabic Language Department, and has authored numerous research papers and books. He currently holds the academic rank of Assistant Professor.