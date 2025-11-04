President Masoud Barzani Extends Condolences on the Passing of Colonel Richard Naab

President Barzani expressed his deepest sympathies on behalf of himself and the Kurdish people, honoring Colonel Naab as a “true friend and ally” of Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday sent a letter of condolences to the family of Colonel Richard Naab, a former U.S. military officer and long-time friend of the Kurdish people, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

In his message, President Barzani expressed his deepest sympathies on behalf of himself and the Kurdish people, honoring Colonel Naab as a “true friend and ally” of Kurdistan.

Barzani praised Naab’s pivotal role in supporting the Kurdish people during critical periods, particularly following the 1991 uprising, and in strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

Colonel Naab, who served as the director of the Coalition Provisional Authority office in Erbil in 2003, is remembered for his dedication, leadership, and compassion toward the Kurdish cause.

President Barzani concluded his letter by expressing lasting gratitude for Naab’s service and extending his respect and condolences to his family.

Previously, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed their condolences for the passing of Colonel Richard Naab.

Colonel Richard Nabb’s relationship with the Kurdish people began during the 1991 humanitarian crisis following the Gulf War, when Saddam Hussein’s forces drove millions of Kurds into the mountains. As part of Operation Provide Comfort, a U.S.-led mission to protect and aid the displaced Kurds, Nabb witnessed both their suffering and their resilience — an experience that profoundly shaped him.

In a 2016 interview with Kurdistan24, Nabb reflected on the Kurds’ generosity and strength despite having “nothing,” describing their survival and later achievements as “a damn miracle.” He expressed deep admiration for the Peshmerga, calling them “the best fighters” and emphasizing their global role in the fight against ISIS.

Nabb was also a candid critic of inconsistent U.S. policy toward the Kurds, particularly the “one Iraq policy,” and urged Washington to provide direct military support to the Peshmerga, whom he viewed as capable and trustworthy. A strong supporter of Kurdish independence, he believed the Kurds had the right to self-determination and foresaw the 2017 referendum.

Realistic about regional dynamics, Nabb saw Turkey’s cooperation as driven by economic interests, particularly energy, and described Baghdad’s government as weak and unstable.

His death marks the loss of an American officer who came to the Kurdistan Region as part of a relief mission but became a lifelong friend and advocate of the Kurdish people.