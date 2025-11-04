KDP VP Masrour Barzani Highlights Achievements and Future Vision at Duhok Campaign Rally

“No one will rebuild our nation but ourselves,” he declared. “The strength of Kurdistan lies in the strength of the KDP, and the strength of the KDP lies in you.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A massive campaign rally for the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) List 275 in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections was held on Tuesday in Duhok, attended by the KDP’s Vice Presidents, Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani. Thousands of supporters gathered to show their backing for the KDP ahead of the national vote.

During the event, KDP’s Vice President Minister Masrour Barzani delivered a powerful address, emphasizing the importance of participation in the elections and the necessity of a strong Kurdish presence in Baghdad to safeguard the rights and achievements of the Kurdistan Region.

“We do not need speeches; our actions speak for us. Our past accomplishments testify to how the KDP has served the Kurdish people,” Barzani said, opening his remarks.

Barzani highlighted the political, economic, and security challenges facing the Kurdistan Region, including budget cuts, halted oil exports, and legal and military pressures. He stressed that the KDP’s role in the Iraqi parliament is vital to confronting these challenges and ensuring that the Kurdistan Region remains a beacon of coexistence and progress in the Middle East.

“To preserve and enhance the experience of the Kurdistan Region, we must be strong in Baghdad and actively participate in the Iraqi parliament,” he said. “Many have conspired against Kurdistan’s rights, but with your support and God’s grace, we have continued to advance.”

The Prime Minister also addressed social and economic issues, acknowledging the difficulties faced by citizens in the Badinan region and reaffirming the KDP’s commitment to development and service delivery.

He outlined the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) achievements under his leadership, including infrastructure, electricity, and water projects such as the Runaki program, which aims to provide 24-hour power to citizens. He also cited initiatives like the MyAccount program to strengthen financial inclusion, support entrepreneurship, and promote private sector growth.

“We have implemented many initiatives to expand the Kurdistan Region economy so that we do not rely on a single source. The improvements to our infrastructure are clear — our farmers no longer have to discard their produce,” Barzani said.

Barzani further underscored the KDP’s commitment to coexistence and minority rights, expressing regret over the low participation by the Christian and Turkmen communities in previous elections.

“The KDP fights for the rights of all communities — Kurds, Christians, Turkmen, and others living in Kurdistan,” he said. “Our candidates must defend the rights of all Iraqis.”

He also paid tribute to the Peshmerga forces and the families of martyrs for their sacrifices in protecting the Kurdistan Region from ISIS and other threats.

Barzani called on youth, athletes, and professionals to continue contributing to the region’s progress, stressing the importance of both public and private sector opportunities.

“No one will rebuild our nation but ourselves,” he declared. “The strength of Kurdistan lies in the strength of the KDP, and the strength of the KDP lies in you.”

The rally in Duhok marked one of the largest campaign events of the KDP, reinforcing the party’s message of unity, resilience, and development under the leadership of President Masoud Barzani and Vice Presidents Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani.