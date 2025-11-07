Iraq Enters Electoral Silence Ahead of Special and General Voting

Iraq enters a nationwide electoral silence, halting all campaigning before special voting Sunday and general elections Tuesday. The IHEC mandates a neutral environment for 7,768 candidates competing for 329 parliamentary seats.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq entered a nationwide electoral silence on Saturday, marking the final pause before the start of both special and general voting for the sixth Iraqi parliamentary elections, scheduled to take place next Tuesday.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Friday that the silence period officially began at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, ahead of special voting on Sunday and general voting on Tuesday, as the country prepares for one of its most pivotal political events in recent years.

In a statement addressed to all political alliances, parties, and candidates, the IHEC emphasized that the electoral silence requires a complete halt to all promotional activities aimed at influencing voters. During this period, campaign rallies, advertisements, and media endorsements are strictly prohibited.

The commission clarified that media outlets are allowed only to educate citizens about the voting process and encourage participation, without promoting any specific candidate or political entity.

“The goal of the electoral silence,” the statement added, “is to ensure a calm and neutral environment that enables voters to make their decisions freely and with full awareness.”

The official campaign period began on Oct. 3, 2025, and concluded early Saturday morning with the onset of the silence phase. The commission had earlier approved 7,768 candidates, including both men and women, competing for 329 parliamentary seats across Iraq.

The upcoming elections will see millions of Iraqis heading to the polls amid heightened anticipation and extensive security measures, as the special voting day will include security forces, Peshmerga, and other eligible groups casting their ballots before the general public vote begins.

As Iraq now observes the mandated quiet period, all eyes turn to the days ahead, when voters will determine the shape of the next parliament and the future course of the country’s governance.