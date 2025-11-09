'I Hope This Election Becomes a Historic Turning Point for Kurdistan,' Says Zeravani Commander

Zeravani Commander Aziz Waisi hopes the election is a historic turning point, stressing the equal vote of commanders and Peshmerga on a day of civic duty.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a powerful and deeply symbolic message delivered as Peshmerga forces cast their ballots in Iraq’s special election, the Commander of the Zeravani Forces, Aziz Waisi, declared Sunday a "historic day" where the vote of a commander and a frontline soldier are equal, expressing his profound hope that the high-stakes contest will become a "historic turning point" for the future of Kurdistan. His remarks underscored the dual role of the Peshmerga as both participants in and guardians of the democratic process, a force that sacrifices to ensure citizens can live in peace and exercise their right to vote.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Sunday morning, Commander Waisi shed light on the significance of the special voting process, framing it not just as a logistical necessity but as a profound expression of equality and national duty.

In a statement that resonated with the democratic ideals the election represents, he emphasized the unity within the ranks.

"Today, all our votes are the same, and there is no difference between a commander and a Peshmerga," Waisi stated. He expressed his hope that the Peshmerga would continue to demonstrate their renowned discipline as they headed to the polls, urging them to proceed "in a calm and orderly manner, as always, and not disrupt their organization."

This high-level perspective from the commander was perfectly mirrored in the on-the-ground reports from his own command. Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for the Zeravani Forces Command, Didawan Khurshid, confirmed to Kurdistan24 that the voting process was proceeding with remarkable precision and discipline.

He described a meticulously planned operation where forces were voting according to a set schedule to prevent crowding, with commanders and Peshmerga casting their ballots in an orderly fashion directly from their defensive trenches. Khurshid described this disciplined turnout as a clear "sign of the complete commitment of the forces to the process."

Commander Waisi expanded on this theme, describing the day as important not only for the Kurdistan Region but for the entire country. He noted the enthusiastic participation of his forces, stating that "the Peshmerga have warmly welcomed the process."

He then used their example to issue a call to the broader public, expressing his hope that "on the general election day on the 11th of this month, citizens would also participate with the same enthusiasm."

Waisi believes that the very nature of this year's contest, with its intense competition, elevates its significance. He predicted that "this election, due to the high level of competition, will become a turning point for all of Iraq," and concluded with a wish for "success for the process and for Kurdistan."

Beyond their role as voters, Commander Waisi provided crucial details about the Peshmerga's vital security mission on this important day. He revealed that the forces were on high alert, integrated into a comprehensive security plan to safeguard the election.

"More than 500 points have been designated for the Peshmerga to be on alert with the security forces," he explained. He clarified their specific position within the security apparatus, stating that "as the third line of defense, after the police and Asayish, they have a duty to fulfill."

This layered security strategy ensures that the Peshmerga are ready to provide support if required. "If any untoward incident occurs, the Peshmerga will be notified to assist the other forces," Waisi confirmed.

He concluded his message with a poignant reminder of the fundamental ethos of the Peshmerga, linking their ultimate sacrifice to the peaceful exercise of democracy.

"The job of the Peshmerga is to sacrifice their lives," Waisi reiterated, "and they have always made sacrifices so that citizens can live in peace and happiness." This powerful statement casts their participation in the election in a new light, framing it as a natural extension of their core mission to protect the people and the democratic foundations of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The disciplined and enthusiastic participation of the Peshmerga is a crucial part of a massive, nationwide special voting process that began at 7:00 AM this morning. More than one million and 313 thousand members of the security forces and employees of the Ministry of Interior across federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are eligible to vote, along with more than 26,000 internally displaced persons, the majority of whom are casting their ballots in camps located within Duhok province.

To manage this large and geographically diverse electorate, the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC) has established 809 dedicated centers.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6:00 PM, at which point the electronic ballot boxes will be automatically sealed, with no possibility of extending the voting period. This special vote is the essential prelude to the general election, which will see the rest of the nation head to the polls on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The election is a monumental democratic contest, with thousands of candidates vying for seats in the Iraqi Council of Representatives. According to IHEC, an initial pool of 7,744 candidates was narrowed down after a vetting process disqualified 848 contenders.

The competition remains fierce across all 18 provinces. In Baghdad, the country's biggest electoral prize with 71 seats, a staggering 2,299 candidates are competing. In the Kurdistan Region, the stakes are equally high.

Erbil Province has 108 candidates competing for 16 seats, with 85,793 security personnel voting today.

Sulaimani Province, with 18 seats, has 136 candidates and 82,547 special voters. And in Duhok Province, with 12 seats, 55,993 special voters are participating alongside nearly 26,000 displaced persons.

The calm, orderly, and committed participation of the Peshmerga, as highlighted by Commander Aziz Waisi, provides a strong and stable foundation for this historic democratic process. The Zeravani forces operate under the authority of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior while remaining an integral component of the Peshmerga—the region’s armed forces. Their primary responsibilities include safeguarding government and industrial properties, as well as providing support to both the civilian police and military units.