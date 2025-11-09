Kirkuk election turnout expected to reach 100%, says IHEC official

IHEC official in Kirkuk expects 100% voter turnout in the special election, with the process running smoothly and no complaints filed. Provincial turnout had already reached 61% by midday, with technical issues quickly resolved.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The head of the Kirkuk office of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Luay Kakayi, said Sunday that the special voting process in the province is proceeding smoothly and is expected to record a 100% turnout by the close of polls.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Kakayi confirmed that polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. and that the process had run without interruption or complaint.

“The voting process in Kirkuk is going very well. So far, no political party or candidate has filed any complaint or objection,” Kakayi said. “We expect that by the time ballot boxes close, voter turnout across Kirkuk province will reach 100%.”

He noted that while some minor technical issues were reported early in the morning, all were quickly resolved. As of 12:00 noon, voter turnout in Kirkuk had already reached 61%, with expectations that it would continue to rise steadily throughout the day.

Kakayi expressed hope that the special voting phase would conclude peacefully and without any disruptions.

“The process so far has been calm and organized,” he said. “We hope it continues this way until the end.”

The special voting phase for Iraq’s parliamentary elections began at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, allowing security forces, Ministry of Interior personnel, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to cast their ballots.

According to IHEC, 1,313,980 members of the security forces and 26,538 IDPs are eligible to vote. In total, 809 polling centers with 4,501 stations have been set up for security personnel, while 27 centers with 97 stations serve displaced voters.

The special voting process is scheduled to continue until 6:00 p.m., after which ballot boxes will be sealed electronically according to IHEC regulations.

Nationwide, the parliamentary race includes 7,744 candidates, while 848 have been disqualified by the commission ahead of the final vote. The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

At Sharya Camp in Duhok province, where thousands of IDPs are participating in special voting, turnout exceeded 60% by 3:00 p.m., according to election observer Navin, who spoke to Kurdistan24.

“The election process is running smoothly, and no legal issues have been recorded so far,” Navin said. “After noon, participation slowed slightly, but by mid-afternoon turnout among IDP voters had surpassed 60%.”

Navin urged remaining voters to use the final hours before polls closed to cast their ballots.

“I call on everyone to come and vote in these remaining hours, and I especially urge the people of Sinjar to participate in the general elections on November 11,” she added.

She described this election as one of the most competitive in recent years, saying it resembled “a political battleground” among Iraq’s parties.

“We encourage people to vote seriously and to choose candidates and parties they trust,” she said.

Navin also noted that participation rates were slightly higher outside the camp (over 50%) compared to inside (over 60%), emphasizing that the overall process was secure, orderly, and widely attended.