President Masoud Barzani, UNAMI Chief Discuss Iraq Political Developments Ahead of Elections

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Mohamed al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Erbil's in Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in the region, the ongoing political process in Iraq, and preparations for Iraqi parliamentary elections. Both sides stressed the importance of holding the elections in a calm, transparent, and democratic atmosphere.

The meeting came a day after special voting was held across Iraq on Sunday. The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that turnout in the special voting reached 82.42% nationwide.

IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai told Kurdistan24 on Monday that the special voting process was carried out smoothly and successfully.

General voting for the parliamentary elections is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

This year’s elections will feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.