President Nechirvan Barzani: This Election is a ‘New Beginning’ for a Constitutional Iraq

The Kurdistan Region President described the vote as one of the most important in the country’s history, stressing that the post-election priority must be the full implementation of the Iraqi Constitution.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday, described the ongoing parliamentary election as a pivotal moment for the country, calling it “a new beginning” for a democratic and federal Iraq.

In a press conference held after casting his vote, the President emphasized the election’s significance in shaping the nation’s future. “Today is another day of voting for the Iraqi Council of Representatives. This is an important process, and I believe this election is one of the most important elections that has ever been held in Iraq,” he stated.

President Barzani expressed his hope that the outcome would usher in a new era based on constitutional principles. “After 2005 and the phases that Iraq has gone through, we hope that this election will be a new beginning for a democratic, federal Iraq, where all components can achieve all their rights and entitlements within the framework of Iraq,” he said.

The President framed civic participation as a crucial element of the democratic process, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote.

“The issue of voting is a right and also a great responsibility. I hope everyone in Iraq views this matter with importance, as Iraq has embarked on a democratic path,” he remarked. “It is important that the citizens of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region fulfill their duty and go to the ballot boxes.”

President Barzani commended the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and security forces for ensuring a smooth special voting phase and expressed optimism for the general election. “We are pleased that the first stage of voting proceeded calmly and quietly. I hope that today, which is the start of the general voting, proceeds with the same level of peace,” he said.

“I would like to thank all the security forces who have carried out their duties well,” he continued. “I also extend a special thanks to the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq for the measures they have taken, and we thank them for their efforts.”

Looking ahead, he added, “I hope this election will be a new beginning for all of Iraq. The people of Iraq deserve a better life and a better day. I hope better services are provided to the people of Iraq so they can live a better life.”

When asked about the significance of this election compared to previous ones, President Barzani identified a key distinction: “The difference is one point: we believe that Iraq has undergone a positive change in terms of security and economy. For us, this election means that a new beginning is starting in the constitutional phase of Iraq.”

He stressed that the post-election focus must be on upholding the nation’s foundational law. “The Iraqi constitution must be the guarantor of security and stability for all the people of Iraq. We believe this is a new beginning for the constitution,” he explained.

“The most important work that must be done after this election is to make a serious effort to ensure the Iraqi constitution is implemented,” he asserted, noting that the Kurdistan Region must have a strong presence in Baghdad to pursue this goal.

He reiterated that resolving longstanding issues between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government hinges on constitutional adherence. “We believe the key to resolving the problems is in Baghdad,” he stated. “For the sake of political, social, and economic stability and prosperity for the people of Iraq, the issues between the Region and Baghdad must be addressed through dialogue at the negotiating table.”

President Barzani also addressed internal Kurdish politics and government formation at both the regional and federal levels.

Regarding recent statements from his party, he confirmed they reflected discussions with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). “Elections have their own circumstances, and after the election, other circumstances will arise,” he said. “But we do not reject dialogue with any party; on the contrary, these problems must be solved through dialogue. After these elections, we will sit down again and talk to see how we can solve these issues.”

He clarified that discussions on forming the new KRG cabinet would commence after the election results are finalized.

On the formation of the next Iraqi federal government, he noted a consensus among political parties to expedite the process. “All Iraqi political parties agree on the need to take into account the changes happening in the region,” he said. “Everyone is trying to form the Iraqi government in a short period so it does not take long.”

In his concluding remarks, the President reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to the well-being of all of Iraq. “We, the Kurdistan Region, want the good of all of Iraq. We are happy to see Basra develop, Zakho develop, and Najaf, Karbala, and Anbar develop as well. Our hope is that every Iraqi lives in prosperity and happiness.”

He reflected on Iraq’s progress, stating, “I believe [the situation] has improved. If you look at the situation in Baghdad today and compare it with five years ago, you see good progress has been made in people’s lives, security, and many other things.” However, he acknowledged that this progress is not enough.

“Iraq is a rich country. The wealth of Iraq must be used for the prosperity and development of the country and the well-being of its people. That is what we want,” he said.

President Barzani emphasized the Kurdistan Region's role as a stabilizing force and its alignment with international partners. “The policy of the United States and other countries is a strong Kurdistan Region within a unified, federal Iraq. This is clear,” he stated. “We, as the Kurdistan Region, are a factor of stability and security in the region, both within and outside of Iraq.”

He concluded with a hopeful outlook: “I hope that after the election, Iraq will enter a new phase of political, economic, and social stability.”