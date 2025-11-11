Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani casts his vote in Iraqi parliamentary elections

Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani stated Iraq's election will "determine the path of governance for four years," urging free voting and transparent ballot counting. He emphasized electing representatives to defend Kurdish constitutional rights.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani affirmed on Tuesday morning, that the decision of citizens today will determine the course of governance in Iraq for the next four years.

During remarks made after casting his ballot in the Iraqi parliamentary elections, the Prime Minister said,

“Today is the people’s decision day. I hope citizens can cast their votes in a calm and free environment, according to their will, and send sincere and patriotic individuals to the Iraqi Parliament to defend their rights and constitutional entitlements.”

He added,

“There is no doubt that the elections are important. I hope the people make their decision entirely of their own free will, without any pressure, because today’s decision will shape the path and style of governance for the next four years. I also hope that the Commission deals honestly with the voters’ ballots until the end of the process.”

At the end of his statement, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister said,

“I wish success to everyone, and I hope that all citizens participate today and cast their votes.”

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani cast his vote in the Iraqi parliamentary elections on Tuesday morning.

With the participation of more than 20 million voters, the general voting process for Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections began across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

These are Iraq’s sixth legislative elections since the country’s liberation in 2003, held amid a period of relative stability in the oil-rich nation after decades of conflict that destroyed infrastructure and left widespread corruption.

Polling centers opened their doors this morning to mark the start of the general voting process for the 2025 parliamentary elections.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the process will continue until 6:00 p.m.

Earlier, the Commission announced that the general voting would begin on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., noting that the number of registered voters for the general elections stands at 20,063,773, with 8,703 polling centers and 39,285 polling stations prepared nationwide.