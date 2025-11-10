Kurdistan Region President Urges Strong Participation in Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

President Barzani encouraged every eligible voter to take part in shaping the future of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, saying, “Every vote holds significance for Kurdistan. Participate and vote to help shape your future and that of our country.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday called on citizens across the Kurdistan Region to take part in the general voting for the Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled for Tuesday, emphasizing that broad participation is essential for safeguarding the future and strengthening the Region’s position within Iraq.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani described voting as both a right and a national responsibility, urging eligible voters to cast their ballots “in a civilized and free manner.”

“The destiny and future of our country, the enforcement of the constitution, and the strengthening of federalism will hinge on your participation and votes,” the statement read.

President Barzani stressed that participation in the elections is a “message and a moral obligation” that reflects the people’s commitment to democracy, coexistence, and a better future. He noted that a high turnout will reinforce the Kurdistan Region’s role in Baghdad and highlight the Kurdish people’s dedication to stability and progress.

The President also called on relevant authorities to ensure that the election process is conducted transparently and professionally, and urged political parties to act responsibly and in line with the law while cooperating with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

“It is our collective responsibility to present a positive image of democracy and civility in the Kurdistan Region,” he stated.

Concluding his message, President Barzani encouraged every eligible voter to take part in shaping the future of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, saying, “Every vote holds significance for Kurdistan. Participate and vote to help shape your future and that of our country.”

This year’s elections will feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.