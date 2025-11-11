High Voter Turnout Marks Parliamentary Elections Across Kurdistan Region

Erbil Leads Participation as Citizens Cast Ballots for Iraq’s Sixth Parliament Amid Optimized Voting Systems and Strong Security Measures

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqis and Kurds across the region are casting their ballots in the historic sixth parliamentary elections on Tuesday, with particularly high voter engagement in Erbil. According to Jafar Iminki, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) election department, participation rates in Erbil are the highest across the Kurdistan Region, followed by Sulaimani and Duhok, reflecting strong civic mobilization and political awareness among voters.

Iminki emphasized that technical issues that affected previous elections, including problems with vote tabulation devices, have been fully resolved.

"This time, no voter will be disenfranchised," he said, noting the close coordination between the KDP and the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq (IHEC) to ensure a seamless voting process.

He urged citizens to cast their votes with confidence, underlining that the election is a crucial step for the stability and democratic consolidation of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq at large.

Rebaz Hamlan, Assistant to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, speaking at a press conference, highlighted the role of digital and electronic systems in facilitating the voting process, and thanked election authorities for resolving previous technical challenges.

Hamlan also stressed the importance of voter turnout, noting that the election is key not only for parliamentary representation but also for advancing constitutional and financial rights in the Kurdistan Region, including the settlement of longstanding salary disputes.

Voter sentiment on the ground reflects a deep sense of civic responsibility and national identity. In smaller towns such as Pirde, residents arrived at polling stations waving the Kurdish flag, honoring the memory of victims of past conflicts, including Anfal and chemical attacks.

Heman Dalo, a reporter for Kurdistan24, noted that more than 22,000 residents had already voted by midday in Pirde district, highlighting both enthusiasm and orderly participation.

Citizens expressed hopes that the newly elected parliament will safeguard Kurdish rights and help restore the region’s political and economic stability.

Polling stations opened across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 6:00 p.m., with over 20 million Iraqis eligible to vote for 329 parliamentary seats, including nine seats reserved for minority communities in the Kurdistan Region.

Observers report that security measures are in place across the country to ensure safe participation, reflecting Iraq’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its democratic institutions after decades of conflict and instability.

This election comes amid a broader context of political reform and Kurdish calls for fair representation in Baghdad. With a strong turnout in the Kurdistan Region, political parties hope to maximize their influence in the next parliamentary term, ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of the Kurdish people, including budgetary and administrative powers for the autonomous region.

Analysts say the results will not only shape the national legislative agenda but also have long-term implications for the balance of power between Baghdad and Erbil.