KDP Officials Call for Democratic Conduct and Unity as Iraqis Vote in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — As Iraqis across the country, including the Kurdistan Region, head to the polls for the sixth parliamentary elections, senior officials from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Tuesday called for democratic behavior, national unity, and respect for constitutional rights during this decisive vote that will shape Iraq’s political direction for years to come.

Fazil Mirani, Head of the KDP Politburo’s Executive Office, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, underscored that democracy is more than an election process—it requires a democratic mindset from candidates, parties, and voters alike.

“When a person is born, they are born free and must live freely and express their own opinions,” he said, urging all political forces to reject intimidation, defamation, and the destruction of campaign posters.

Mirani added that Kurdish society and the broader Middle East must progress toward elections based on civility, not coercion or vote-buying.

He also praised the appointment of a female governor in Halabja, describing it as a positive democratic step that transcends partisan divisions.

“It doesn’t matter which party she belongs to; what matters is that she succeeded democratically,” he stated.

Mirani emphasized that his vote was for a government that serves the people without corruption. “Wherever there is money, there is corruption,” he said, “but corruption must not become a culture—it should only be an incident in a specific time and place.”

He also reiterated the importance of resolving Erbil-Baghdad disputes through dialogue, stressing that Kurdish parties must ally with Iraqi groups who genuinely believe in federalism and democracy.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Mohammed, KDP spokesperson, speaking of the KDP-PUK talks for Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) new cabinet formation, announced that the party’s post-election approach to forming alliances will differ from its pre-election strategy.

He noted that the people of Kurdistan had voted for an active parliament and an effective government, expressing hope that their expectations would be met.

Mohammed also called for the full implementation of Article 140 and other constitutional provisions related to Kurdish rights, rejecting any selective enforcement of Iraq’s constitution.

He pointed out that 53 constitutional articles still lack legislation and that several key federal institutions vital for federalism remain unestablished.

On Iraq’s next parliament, Mohammed said alliances will be stable only if all political sides abandon sectarian and ethnic monopolies, warning that Iraq’s past experience with one-party dominance had failed.

In Kirkuk, Shakhawan Abdullah, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, highlighted the significance of Kurdish participation in the province’s elections, urging residents to “protect their votes as they once defended their land against ISIS.”

He reaffirmed that amending the current election law remains a top Kurdish priority, arguing that the existing framework underrepresents Kurdish voters.

“If the law is amended, Kurds could gain up to 100 seats in the Iraqi Parliament,” he asserted.

In Erbil, Alan Hama Saeed, Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Education, told Kurdistan24 that the ongoing election marks “a crucial moment for change in Iraq,” built upon the principles of “partnership, consensus, and balance.”

He noted that since 2003, Iraq’s system has been based on these three pillars, but recent years have witnessed their erosion.

“It’s vital that Iraq returns to these founding principles,” he said, urging the Independent High Electoral Commission to protect school buildings used as polling centers.

According to the Commission, more than 20 million Iraqis, including 2.8 million voters in the Kurdistan Region, are eligible to vote in today’s elections.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 6:00 p.m., with security forces deployed across the country to ensure a peaceful and transparent voting process monitored by surveillance cameras and observers.