Iraq’s Electoral Commission Warns Voters Against Double Marking as Millions Head to the Polls

Over 20 million Iraqis eligible to vote amid tight security in Baghdad’s Sadr City and across the country

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Tuesday issued three urgent warnings to voters across the country, reminding them that using a pen twice on a single ballot would render the vote invalid, as polling stations opened nationwide for the 2025 parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the Commission urged citizens to carefully follow voting procedures, emphasizing that ballots marked twice will be disqualified.

“When you cast your vote, even if the pen’s ink is light or faded, leave it as it is and do not try to make it darker or clearer, because using the pen twice will void the vote,” the IHEC cautioned.

It also warned against folding the ballot paper before placing it in the box and against writing on it in any form.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 6:00 p.m. today. According to official data, more than 20 million Iraqis are eligible to vote, with 7,744 candidates competing for 329 parliamentary seats across the country, including the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdistan24’s Baghdad correspondent, Dilan Barzan, reported heightened security in Baghdad’s Sadr City, a stronghold of the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

Large deployments of Iraqi federal police and counterterrorism forces were observed in and around the district, along with additional army units stationed at its entrances.

Barzan noted that while several polling centers in Baghdad’s Karkh district have been designated for media coverage, none were approved in Rusafa, which includes Sadr City.

The heavy security presence comes amid concerns about possible unrest following a message from Muqtada al-Sadr on Monday night.

In his statement, Sadr called on his followers to stay at home and engage in prayer, but also told them to “remain organized and ready for any public or private instruction” he might issue—remarks widely seen as a signal to be prepared for potential mobilization.

These elections mark a critical moment for Iraq, testing both the transparency of the democratic process and the country’s political stability, particularly amid ongoing tensions between rival factions and calls for reform.

Iraq’s special voting for its sixth parliamentary session concluded with an impressive 82.42% turnout, a figure widely praised for its transparency and security. More than 1.3 million members of the security forces and displaced citizens participated in the process, which unfolded smoothly across the country and the Kurdistan Region.

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) hailed the event as a democratic success that has set the stage for Tuesday’s general elections, urging unity and cooperation to ensure the broader vote proceeds with the same integrity.

The process reflected a deep sense of civic engagement and optimism among both voters and officials. Security and displaced voters alike expressed confidence in the system and hope for a better future, while election authorities implemented a multi-layered security plan to safeguard the integrity of the vote and the transport of results to Baghdad.

The IHEC announced that special voting results will be merged with Tuesday’s general election tallies, with final results to be released within 24 hours of polls closing—signaling Iraq’s commitment to a transparent and credible democratic process.