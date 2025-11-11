'Voting Process Proceeding Calmly and Smoothly,' Says Erbil Governor, After Midday Turnout Announcement

Officials Report No Major Incidents While Urging Citizens to Exercise Their Electoral Rights.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Tuesday, the parliamentary elections in Erbil Governorate are proceeding smoothly, with no major incidents reported so far, according to Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw. In a statement, Khoshnaw said that despite the large number of voters and polling centers, the process is calm and orderly.

During a midday visit to several polling stations across the city, the governor confirmed that no interference or security threats had been recorded. He noted that minor technical issues at a few centers were quickly resolved by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

“Fortunately, no irregularities have been recorded, and the voting process is proceeding peacefully across all polling stations,” Khoshnaw told a press conference.

He added that the election is being conducted transparently and efficiently, with full security oversight and continuous monitoring by the IHEC’s cameras.

Erbil Governorate has approximately 1,002,087 eligible voters distributed across 528 polling stations and 2,003 voting centers.

Polling began at 7:00 a.m. local time and is set to continue until 6:00 p.m., with security forces deployed across all centers to ensure the safety of voters.

Local party officials emphasized the civic responsibility of participating in the elections. Serbest Lazgin, a party coordinator from Duhok, urged citizens from diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds—Christians, Muslims, and others—to cast their votes responsibly, stressing that participation is critical for shaping the future political landscape of the Kurdistan Region.

“This is not just a right but a civic and national responsibility,” Lazgin said. “All voters should go to polling stations and elect representatives who will protect our land, our people, and our interests in the years ahead.”

Observers noted that voter turnout in Erbil is tracking higher than in the rest of Iraq, mirroring patterns seen in previous elections. Officials expect turnout in the governorate to exceed 76%, similar to the levels recorded in past local elections in the Badinan region.

The election day has largely proceeded peacefully across Erbil and other major cities, but isolated incidents of voter intimidation have been reported in Sulaimani province, highlighting ongoing challenges to ensuring a fully free and fair process. One such case involved Elmas Ahmed, a KDP supporter in Sulaymaniyah, who shared her experience with K24 reporters:

Ahmed, a KDP supporter in Sulaimani, recounted the incident near a polling station, where she and her mother were confronted by party-affiliated individuals attempting to intimidate voters.

She described how, shortly after voting around 10:00 a.m., a confrontation arose as they returned from the polling center, during which she was physically assaulted and her mobile phone was damaged while trying to record the event.

Despite the attack, Elmas emphasized that she would not be silenced and condemned the attempt to pressure voters or disrupt the democratic process.

She confirmed that authorities have been notified, and she called for appropriate legal action to hold the perpetrators accountable, underscoring that such intimidation should not deter citizens from participating in the elections.