PM Barzani Welcomes Successful Iraqi Parliamentary Elections, Calls for Respecting Voters’ Will

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday welcomed the successful conclusion of the sixth session of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, congratulating citizens across Iraq for participating in the democratic process.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Prime Minister Barzani praised the Iraqi people—particularly the Kurdish electorate—for exercising their national rights and duties by choosing their representatives. He also expressed appreciation to the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), security forces, and both local and international observers for contributing to a smooth and orderly vote.

“I sincerely hope that the voters' choices will be respected,” Prime Minister Barzani said. He emphasized that those elected to parliament must faithfully represent the people, safeguard the constitutional rights of the Kurdish nation, protect the Kurdistan Region’s status, and serve the broader interests of all Iraqis.

The prime minister voiced hope that the new parliament would usher in a more stable and democratic period for the country. “I anticipate that a new era will begin in a federal and democratic Iraq, one that achieves all the legitimate rights of our people,” he stated.

Barzani concluded by expressing optimism that the election results will contribute to improving living standards and further strengthening the position of the Kurdistan Region within Iraq.

General voting for the sixth session of the Iraqi parliament began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday and continued until 6:00 p.m. across all Iraqi and Kurdistan Region provinces.

According to the Iraqi IHEC, more than 20 million citizens are eligible to vote nationwide, including over 2.8 million voters in the Kurdistan Region.

This year’s elections feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

This vote was held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.