CENTCOM Says Iranian Forces Illegally Seized Marshall Islands-Flagged Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday accused Iranian forces of illegally seizing a commercial oil tanker in international waters, marking the latest escalation in a series of maritime confrontations in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the incident occurred on November 14 when members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used a helicopter to board the M/V Talara, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker transiting through international waters. After taking control of the vessel, IRGC personnel reportedly redirected the ship into Iranian territorial waters, where it remains.

CENTCOM condemned the operation as a “blatant violation of international law,” warning that such actions jeopardize freedom of navigation and the stability of global commerce. The U.S. military called on Iran to explain the legal basis for the seizure and vowed to remain “vigilant” while working with allies to preserve regional security.

The Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints—has long been a flashpoint in tensions between Iran and Western nations. Roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil passes through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a source of international concern.

Iran has previously seized or harassed commercial vessels in the area, often citing legal disputes or retaliating against sanctions and international pressure. In recent years, U.S. and allied forces have increased patrols in the region following a series of tanker attacks and detentions attributed to the IRGC.

The latest incident adds to escalating tensions amid ongoing disputes over Iran’s nuclear program, regional militia activity, and maritime security. Analysts warn that repeated confrontations risk miscalculation, potentially threatening broader regional stability.

CENTCOM reiterated that it will continue coordinating with regional partners to safeguard navigation routes and prevent further disruptions in the vital waterway.