President Masoud Barzani Meets Newly Appointed Jordanian Consul General in Erbil

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received Ziad Batarseh, the newly appointed Consul General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Kurdistan Region, during a meeting on Sunday in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

Batarseh conveyed the “special greetings and respect” of King Abdullah II to President Barzani, stressing the Jordanian monarch’s longstanding support for strengthening relations and friendship between the Kingdom of Jordan and the Kurdistan Region.

The Consul General also congratulated President Barzani on the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s recent electoral victory, describing the result as a clear reflection of the party’s standing among the Kurdish people and the progress achieved under its leadership.

President Barzani expressed gratitude to King Abdullah and the Jordanian people for their continued support of the Kurdish nation during difficult periods, referring to the King as a “dear brother and friend.” He underscored the importance of further deepening bilateral ties and cooperation.

The two sides also discussed Iraq’s post-election political landscape and internal developments in the Kurdistan Region.

Jordan has maintained a consulate general in Erbil since 2011.

Jordanian Prime Minister Marouf Bakhit visited the Kurdistan Region with a delegation that included the Ministers of agriculture, trade and industry, and energy and natural resources, as well as four other ministers. During the visit, seven Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the two parties. Jordanian King Abdullah II and President Barzani have met on five occasions: March 2007, May 2014, May 2015, February 2016, and May 2017. In January 2019, President Masoud Barzani visited Jordan and met with King Abdullah II for regional talks.