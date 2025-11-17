President Nechirvan Barzani Highlights Importance of Expanding Trade Ties with the United States

President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to expand trade and facilitate US investment across all sectors during a meeting with the US-Kurdistan Business Council, reinforcing outcomes from PM Masrour Barzani's May 2025 Washington visit.

2 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) — President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed on Tuesday that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to broadening its economic and commercial partnerships with the United States, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region stands fully prepared to facilitate American investment across all sectors.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the US–Kurdistan Business Council (USKBC), whose members presented the objectives of their visit and discussed mechanisms to elevate US–Kurdistan trade relations. The dialogue focused on identifying new economic opportunities, expanding market access, and consolidating long-term commercial ties between both sides.

President Nechirvan Barzani underlined that the Kurdistan Region seeks deeper economic engagement with the United States and views American companies as essential partners in its development trajectory. He stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is ready to provide every necessary facilitation so that US investors and firms can broaden their presence and enhance their activities within the Region.

The meeting also addressed the outcomes of Iraq’s recent parliamentary elections, which continue to shape the broader political landscape and the future of federal–regional cooperation.

The discussions with USKBC come at a time of heightened US–Kurdistan engagement, following the strategic visit of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Washington, D.C., earlier this year. Prime Minister Barzani led a high-ranking KRG delegation to the US capital from May 17 to May 23, 2025, at the official invitation of the US Government. The visit aimed to deepen political ties, secure new economic and energy partnerships, and address key regional developments.

A major highlight of the trip was the signing of two landmark energy agreements with American companies HKN Energy and Western Zagros on May 19. Supervised directly by Prime Minister Barzani, the deals were described as a new phase in US–Kurdistan relations, set to generate electricity for millions, create jobs, and reinforce the Region’s economic stability.

During the visit, Prime Minister Barzani held extensive meetings with prominent members of Congress and the Senate, including Rep. Joe Wilson, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. Brian Mast, and Rep. Mike Rogers. He expressed gratitude for their sustained support to the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces.

The Prime Minister also met with key members of the Trump Administration. US Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright reaffirmed support for the newly signed energy agreements and praised the KRG’s reform agenda. US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum commended the Kurdistan Region as a reliable American partner, while US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem underscored joint efforts on security and combating organized crime. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Bradley Smith lauded the KRG’s “My Account” initiative and broader financial reforms.

Senior Advisor to the US President, Massad Boulos, hosted a reception marking the success of the visit, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a comprehensive meeting with Prime Minister Barzani, emphasizing expanded trade, investment, and the Kurdistan Region’s critical role in regional stability.

Prime Minister Barzani also participated in a Washington energy conference alongside Secretary Wright, where discussions centered on the Region’s energy prospects, the Rwanga project, and sustainable development initiatives.

Against this backdrop, President Nechirvan Barzani’s meeting with the USKBC delegation highlights continued American engagement with the Kurdistan Region’s economic landscape. The President’s call for expanding trade relations complements the high-level outcomes secured during Prime Minister Barzani’s Washington visit, reinforcing a shared trajectory toward deeper cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and institutional development.

The Kurdistan Region’s leadership has consistently underlined that robust US–Kurdistan relations—political, economic, and strategic—remain essential pillars for regional stability and long-term prosperity. President Nechirvan Barzani’s emphasis on facilitating American investment reflects this unified approach, signaling Erbil’s readiness to translate strengthened bilateral ties into concrete economic growth and enduring partnerships.