City of Moorhead Celebrates Zakho Fans’ Nomination for Best FIFA Fan Award

Before Zakho SC’s Iraqi Stars League match against Al-Hudood on May 13, thousands of fans tossed stuffed toys onto the pitch.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The City of Moorhead, Minnesota, has highlighted and applauded the nomination of its friendship city, Zakho, for the best FIFA Fan Award, following a notable act of kindness by supporters of Zakho SC.

Before Zakho SC’s Iraqi Stars League match against Al-Hudood on May 13, thousands of fans tossed stuffed toys onto the pitch. The toys were then gathered and donated to children suffering from illness, an initiative that drew praise across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and beyond.

In a statement, the Zakho SC administration expressed immense pride in its supporters.

"Throwing children’s toys inside the stadium demonstrated exemplary humanitarian spirit, recognized by the sports community in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia," the club's statement read. The administration hailed its fans as the "backbone of the team," noting that they "consistently draw attention with their creative activities."

The club concluded with a message of hope for the future: "We hope their support continues as we strive for greater success."

This nomination has brought international attention to Zakho’s fanbase, showcasing how sports enthusiasm can translate into meaningful compassion and support for vulnerable children.