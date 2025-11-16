President Nechirvan Barzani Calls for Nationwide Support to Back Zakho Fans

President Nechirvan Barzani urges all Kurdistanis to vote for Zakho fans in the FIFA Best Fans Award 2025 amid unprecedented Kurdish regional solidarity following their humanitarian toy-donation act.

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday urged all Kurdistanis, wherever they reside, to cast their votes for Zakho Sports Club’s supporters, who have been shortlisted by FIFA for the 2025 Best Fans Award in recognition of their humanitarian initiative that touched hearts across Iraq and the region.

President Barzani announced that he had personally voted online for the Zakho fanbase, calling on Kurdistani citizens to participate in what he described as an important moment for Kurdish sports and collective identity.

“I hope all Kurdistanis, wherever they are, will take part and cast their votes so that this global title can be brought home,” he said, extending his gratitude to FIFA for selecting Zakho’s supporters as one of the three finalists.

The FIFA nomination, announced on 6 Nov. 2025, honors Zakho supporters for their remarkable act last season. On 13 May, moments before their match against Al-Hudud Club, the fans threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch—an initiative later transformed into gifts for sick children after the toys were collected and distributed.

FIFA described the gesture as reflecting “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia,” a statement that elevated Zakho’s supporters beyond local admiration to international acclaim.

The nomination ignited a powerful emotional response across Kurdish regions, where sporting accomplishments are widely seen as extensions of cultural identity and a shared national spirit.

From Norther to Western Kurdistan, prominent clubs and national teams have launched coordinated calls urging the public to vote for Zakho’s supporters.

Amedspor, one of North Kurdistan’s most prominent clubs, issued an official statement on its X account expressing “success to Zakhospor and its supporters,” and calling on its own fanbase to stand with their “sisters and brothers.”

The Rojava Football association, competing in the CONIFA World Cup, described Zakho’s nomination as a victory for all Kurds across the four parts of Kurdistan.

“Any sporting achievement made by Kurds in Rojava, Rojhilat, Bakur, or Bashur is an achievement for all of us,” the team said, adding that they were confident the 2025 Best Fans Award “will belong to Zakho, the Kurdish club.”

The Afrin national team in the diaspora also pledged full support, stating that the strength of Kurdish football stems from unity and collective encouragement.

“We declare our full support for Zakho FC’s fans, chosen by FIFA among the nominees for Best Fans in the World 2025,” their message read.

Dalkurd, the Kurdish-founded club in Sweden, joined the wave of solidarity with a message of pride:

“We are all with the people of Zakho. Let’s show the world the pride, passion, and loyalty found among Zakho’s supporters.”

The campaign has also drawn backing from across the Middle East. Influencers from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria posted messages encouraging their audiences to vote for Zakho, praising the humanitarian nature of the toy-throwing act and its impact on children in need.

This cross-border momentum underscores how a single moment of compassion resonated far beyond the stadium, turning Zakho’s supporters into a symbol of community-driven solidarity.

For many Kurds, Zakho’s nomination represents more than a sporting achievement; it is a reflection of shared cultural pride, unity, and collective resilience. As voting continues, supporters across all parts of Kurdistan remain determined to translate this surge of solidarity into what they describe as a historic collective victory for Kurdish fans worldwide.