Zakharova to Kurdistan24: 'We Have Received No American Plan to End the Ukraine War'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Kurdistan24 that Moscow has not received any official US plan to end the Ukraine war yet, despite media reports of a 28-point roadmap. She reiterated Russia's readiness for formal negotiations through diplomatic channels.

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has denied that Moscow has received any official American plan to end the Russia–Ukraine war, telling Kurdistan24 that the information circulating in the media “has not formally reached us” and does not represent an official proposal.

Her comments came after the emergence of reports about the resumption of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and the existence of a 28-point roadmap said to outline a framework for ending the conflict. Speaking to Kurdistan24, Zakharova stated that none of these details had been formally conveyed through diplomatic channels.

“We have seen what has been circulated by the media, but none of these materials have officially reached us,” she said. Zakharova emphasized that Russia remains prepared to continue negotiations, stressing: “We must focus on the proposals that are actually on the negotiating table.”

She reiterated that the Russian Foreign Ministry has not received any American plan to end the war, while reaffirming Moscow’s readiness to remain engaged in dialogue.

Zakharova’s remarks come as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom call for further consultation regarding the U.S. President’s proposed plan to end the Ukraine war. The three governments have urged Washington to take European and Ukrainian interests into account before advancing any settlement framework.

On Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, German Chancellery spokesperson Steffen Kornelius said the leaders of France and the United Kingdom support President Donald Trump’s proposal but insist that European security interests and Ukraine’s sovereignty be respected.

He underlined that any meaningful settlement must ensure Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity, while any Europe-wide impact must be addressed with the consensus of the EU and NATO.

Kornelius added that the three leaders reaffirm their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and for pursuing a peace process based on Ukraine’s legitimate interests.

According to the official statement, the leaders demanded that any plan to end the war must undergo thorough consultation with Ukraine and Europe.

The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that the United States was drafting a blueprint without the participation of Ukraine or Europe, allegedly containing major concessions to Russian demands—including Ukrainian withdrawal from certain areas, reduction of its military capabilities, and adjustments to its defense structure.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Washington has intensified pressure on Kyiv to accept the plan, warning that continued military and intelligence assistance may be reduced if Ukraine does not comply.

According to Reuters, the U.S. communicated during the latest bilateral talks that Kyiv may face loss of military equipment and intelligence support should it refuse the plan proposed by the U.S. President. One source said Washington wants Ukraine to present the peace plan to the public next Thursday, while another described the situation as “the United States seeking to end the war at Ukraine’s expense.”

In her interview with Kurdistan24, Zakharova underscored that Russia will continue participating in discussions that are formally presented and internationally recognized. She dismissed speculative media leaks about U.S. proposals, stressing that Moscow has not received any official plan and that its negotiating position remains unchanged.

As the political environment around the war intensifies—with European capitals demanding consultations and Washington facing scrutiny over its approach—Zakharova’s statement highlights Moscow’s insistence on formal diplomatic channels and its readiness to continue talks already in process.