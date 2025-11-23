Kurdistan Diaspora Sets Up Brussels Center as Bridge to EU and NATO

New Kurdistan Diaspora Center opens in Brussels to unite Kurds, preserve culture, and act as a strategic bridge between the EU, NATO, and Kurdistan.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant strategic and cultural development for the Kurdish community in Europe, the Kurdistan Diaspora Center was officially inaugurated in Brussels on Sunday, Belgium, marking a major milestone in the efforts to unify the Kurdish voice abroad. The opening ceremony was a vibrant display of national solidarity, attended by a diverse array of guests including prominent artists, students, and intellectuals, alongside representatives from various political parties within Belgium.

The establishment of this center represents a concerted effort by the Confederation of the Kurdistani Diaspora to create a permanent institutional footprint in the de facto capital of the European Union.

Reporting from the ground, Kurdistan24 correspondent Barzan Hassan spoke with key leadership figures at the event who outlined the multifaceted mission of the new institution.

Shifa Barzani, the General Supervisor of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, emphasized that the primary objective of the center extends far beyond simple community gathering. The center is designed to serve as a vital mechanism for the protection and preservation of the Kurdish language, culture, and national identity within Belgium.

However, its scope is also deeply geopolitical; Shifa Barzani articulated a vision wherein the center functions as a robust "bridge" connecting the European Union and NATO with the Kurdistan Region, facilitating greater understanding and cooperation.

In his statement to Kurdistan24, Shifa Barzani highlighted the inclusive nature of the project, declaring the center a "home for the Kurds of the diaspora" regardless of their geographic origins. He expressed immense satisfaction with the unity displayed at the opening, noting that "sisters and brothers from all four parts of Kurdistan are present here."

He further remarked on the specific attention the center pays to intellectual nourishment, citing the presence of Kurdish culture and books as a particular source of happiness. "From now on," Shifa Barzani affirmed, "this is the home of every Kurd from all four parts of Kurdistan who live in the diaspora," cementing the facility's role as a sanctuary for heritage and a hub for social cohesion.

The ambition of the Kurdistan Diaspora Center goes beyond cultural preservation and artistic activities. It is positioned to become a central point of convergence for political dialogue.

The leadership envisions the center as a unifying platform where representatives of all political parties in Belgium can gather under the broad and inclusive umbrella of "Kurdayeti"—the concept of Kurdish nationalism and shared identity.

The ultimate goal of this political convergence is to serve the interests of the Kurdish people and the land of Kurdistan more effectively by presenting a united front in Western diplomatic circles.

Ismail Kamil, the President of the Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation, underscored the tactical decision to place this flagship center in Brussels. Speaking to the press, Kamil expressed that it is a "source of happiness" that the first center of the Kurdish diaspora is being established in this specific city.

He elaborated on the geopolitical weight of the location, reminding the audience that Belgium holds a unique status as the host of the European Union and the European Commission.

"Representatives of all European countries are present here," Kamil noted, explaining that this concentration of diplomatic power gives Brussels a special importance. Consequently, he predicted that the presence of the center in such a hub "will be of great benefit to Kurdistan," allowing for more direct advocacy and engagement with European decision-makers.

The opening of this center is the latest achievement for the Confederation of the Kurdistani Diaspora, which is affiliated with the Barzani Headquarters. The organization has been tirelessly conducting various activities for several years to organize the community abroad.

The Confederation has successfully built a massive, sprawling network of organizations to support its mission. According to the data provided, the network is now composed of 21 distinct federations and 40 centers established in foreign countries.

Furthermore, the Confederation has overseen the opening of 100 Kurdish centers and associations globally, creating a vast infrastructure dedicated to maintaining the link between the diaspora and their homeland.

The Brussels center now stands as a crown jewel in this extensive network, poised to amplify the Kurdish narrative on the European stage.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Barzan Hassan from Belgium contributed to this report.