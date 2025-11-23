Erbil Governor Highlights Major Climate and Health Benefits of Green Belt Project

Economically, the project is expected to create long-term employment opportunities in agriculture, maintenance, and marketing.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw on Sunday outlined significant environmental and public health benefits of the city’s Green Belt Project, describing it as a transformative initiative aimed at building a more sustainable and livable Erbil.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Khoshnaw said the project will create a two-kilometer-wide, 78-kilometer-long green belt encircling the city. Around seven million olive and pistachio trees—chosen for their suitability to the local climate and strong resistance to drought—have already been planted to form a natural barrier against dust and air pollution.

Khoshnaw stressed that reducing Erbil’s temperature is one of the project’s central goals. The green belt is expected to significantly improve air quality and contribute to a healthier urban climate.

The governor added that the initiative will also enhance public well-being by providing new green spaces for recreation, sports, and community activities while helping reduce pollution-related illnesses. Strengthening biodiversity and protecting local environmental systems are additional priorities.

Economically, the project is expected to create long-term employment opportunities in agriculture, maintenance, and marketing. Khoshnaw estimated that the green belt will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 140,000 to 210,000 tons annually, marking a major step toward climate resilience.

Beyond tree planting, the project incorporates improved water and soil management through artificial ponds and smart irrigation technologies to ensure efficient resource use.

Khoshnaw said the initiative has received direct support from the Kurdistan Regional Government and is being carried out under the supervision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

He emphasized that the Green Belt Project represents a strategic shift toward a greener, cleaner, and healthier Erbil—one that prioritizes sustainability as the city continues to grow.

On October 30, Prime Minister Barzani inaugurated the Erbil Green Belt Project. The prime minister stated that the project would significantly enhance Erbil’s climate and environment by improving air quality and promoting a healthier lifestyle for its residents.