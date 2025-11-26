Iraq’s Population Tops 46 Million in Latest Census, Highlighting a Young and Growing Society

With 60% of working-age residents, the Iraqi government faces both opportunities and challenges in creating employment, fostering economic growth, and expanding social infrastructure to accommodate a burgeoning population.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Ministry of Planning announced on Wednesday the final and approved results of the country’s most recent general population and household census, revealing a total of 46,118,793 residents nationwide. Minister of Planning Mohammed Ali Tamim presented the data during a press conference in Baghdad, emphasizing that the findings reflect both Iraq’s demographic growth and the evolving structure of its society.

According to the census, Iraq is home to 8,054,385 households, with 45,778,000 Iraqi citizens and an additional 340,131 foreigners residing in Iraq.

The male population reached 23,161,000 (50.2%), slightly exceeding the female population of 22,957,000 (49.8%). Notably, over 7 million households are headed by men, while more than 910,000 are led by women, signaling subtle shifts in household leadership patterns.

A Young and Economically Active Population

The census confirms that Iraq’s population remains remarkably young. Children aged 0–14 account for 16,555,000 individuals, while the working-age population, aged 15–64, totals 27,875,000, representing 60% of the total population.

Seniors aged 65 and above number 1,988,000, highlighting the beginning of demographic aging in a country long dominated by youth.

This age structure has profound implications for Iraq’s labor market, education system, and social services. With such a high proportion of working-age residents, the government faces both opportunities and challenges in creating employment, fostering economic growth, and expanding social infrastructure to accommodate a burgeoning population.

Housing Trends and Historical Perspective

The census also provides insights into housing patterns. Household ownership stands at 72.14%, while 19.41% of households are renting. In addition, there are 8,340,000 housing units that are privately occupied. This number doesn't include government or military buildings and facilities.

These figures shed light on the dynamics of Iraq’s urbanization and housing market, indicating a relatively high level of property ownership but persistent demand for affordable rental housing.

This census, conducted in October 2024, marks the first comprehensive population survey in 37 years. The new data provide an essential foundation for government planning, including resource allocation, infrastructure development, and social policy formulation.

Social Science Experts note that Iraq’s young demographic profile is both a potential engine for economic development and a source of social pressure if job creation and public services do not keep pace.

The census also informs political calculations, as population distribution impacts electoral representation, provincial planning, and federal budget allocations.

In conclusion, Iraq’s latest census confirms the country’s rapid population growth and youthful composition, while highlighting ongoing challenges in housing, employment, and social service provision.

Policymakers now have an updated blueprint for addressing demographic realities as the nation navigates both political and economic transitions.