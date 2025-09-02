From Refugee to Mayor: The Remarkable Journey of Cllr Sarbaz Barznji

The inspiring journey of Cllr Sarbaz Barznji, from a teen immigrant to becoming the second Kurdish Mayor of Lambeth, London, marks a historic achievement for the diaspora and a testament to resilience, academic excellence, and dedicated public service.

2025-09-02 11:05

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The remarkable life of Councillor Sarbaz Barznji, from his arrival in the United Kingdom as a teenager to his historic inauguration as the Mayor of Lambeth, London, serves as a powerful testament to the principles of perseverance, academic dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service. His journey, chronicled as a beacon of hope, illustrates a profound narrative of transforming the challenges of displacement into an extraordinary story of civic leadership and cultural pride, resonating deeply within the Kurdish diaspora and the broader British community.

Beginning his life in Britain at the age of 15, Sarbaz Barznji quickly demonstrated a remarkable capacity to adapt and excel in his new environment. His focus on education became the bedrock of his future success.

After completing his secondary education in London, he pursued higher learning with vigor, earning a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. His thirst for knowledge did not stop there; driven by a desire to master his field, he went on to obtain a master’s degree in Civil Structures from the prestigious City, University of London, establishing a strong foundation in a highly specialized and technical profession.

His deep commitment to his field extended beyond his personal studies into a passion for mentoring the next generation. Barznji became a visiting lecturer at his alma mater, where he shared his professional expertise and academic insights, contributing to the education of future engineers.

His own research placed him at the cutting edge of structural engineering, focusing on the innovative use of nanofibres in reinforced structures designed to withstand elevated temperatures. This highly specialized work, described as critical for the safety and integrity of structures like nuclear power stations, highlights a career dedicated to sophisticated, high-stakes problem-solving.

While building an impressive professional and academic career, Sarbaz Barznji remained deeply connected to his heritage as a proud member of the Kurdish diaspora. He skillfully navigated the complex intersection of his cultural identity and his growing involvement in British public life.

Over the years, he cultivated a prominent profile within UK political circles, earning widespread respect for his ability to forge strong and productive relationships across the political spectrum. His influence and standing have been recognized by prominent politicians, members of the royal family, and the Lord Lieutenancy of London, the official body that represents the British monarchy in the capital.

This unique position as a cultural and political bridge was formally celebrated in 2017. In a distinguished ceremony held within the historic halls of the British Parliament, Barznji was named the Most Successful Kurd in Britain.

This significant recognition went beyond honoring his individual accomplishments; it underscored his vital role in fostering greater understanding and unity among diverse communities, showcasing the immense contributions of the Kurdish diaspora to British society.

His ascent in politics is the result of a long and dedicated career within the Labour Party, spanning over 14 years. His steadfast commitment and evident leadership qualities were consistently demonstrated throughout his political journey.

This dedication culminated in his selection as a Labour Party candidate in London and his successful election as a councillor in 2022, a victory that reflected his deep connection to the community he sought to serve. His peers quickly recognized his capabilities, leading to his election as the Deputy Mayor of Lambeth, further cementing his role in the borough's civic leadership.

In April 2023, Cllr Sarbaz Barznji made history. His election as the Mayor of Lambeth marked a watershed moment, not only for his personal career but for the Kurdish community in the UK and beyond. The significance of this achievement was powerfully symbolized during his oath-taking ceremony.

Choosing to wear traditional Kurdish attire and take his oath in the Kurdish language, he created a moment of profound national importance that celebrated cultural identity, advocacy, and inclusion. This act was a source of immense pride for Kurds worldwide and served as a powerful statement about the value of representation in modern Britain.

As Mayor, he has diligently served the diverse and vibrant community of Lambeth while simultaneously becoming a global symbol of hope. His achievement is historically unparalleled; he is the first Kurd from Iraq, Iran, or Syria to be elected to such a prestigious mayoral position in the United Kingdom. His influence has extended far beyond British shores, resonating across the Gulf countries and amplifying the voice of the Kurdish diaspora on an international stage.

The life of Sarbaz Barznji exemplifies how a foundation of education, a deep commitment to community, and a powerful belief in one's own potential can overcome immense obstacles to achieve extraordinary success.

His story serves as a profound source of inspiration, proving that even in the face of profound challenges, it is possible to rise, to lead, and to forge a meaningful and lasting impact on society. In his role as the Mayor of Lambeth, Cllr Sarbaz Barznji continues to embody the very essence of perseverance and service, reminding the world that the path from refuge to leadership is not only attainable but can create a legacy of inspiration for generations to come.

Edited by Dr. Kamaran Aziz