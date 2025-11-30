KRG Says Gas Flow from Khor Mor Restored, Power Output to Fully Stabilize Within 24 Hours

Authorities say electricity output is steadily recovering as gas transfers resume, while energy officials urge Baghdad to guarantee security and prevent future attacks.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has begun restoring electricity production after resuming gas transfers from the Khor Mor gas field early Sunday morning, following a drone attack that severely disrupted the region’s power supply.

In an official statement on Sunday, the KRG Ministry of Electricity announced that gas flow from the Khor Mor gas field to power generation stations restarted at 02:00 a.m. on Sunday. As a result, power plants are gradually coming back online.

According to the ministry, “the electricity situation is improving, and within 24 hours the system is expected to fully stabilize.”

Dr. Ghazal Hostani, Director-General of Contracts at the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources, told Kurdistan24 that both the Electricity and Natural Resources ministries are working continuously to restore gas transfers.

“God willing, gas supplies and the electricity situation will return to normal today,” she said.

Hostani emphasized that energy companies and their staff require robust security guarantees to operate safely.

“Companies and employees want assurances for their safety. This must be addressed at the highest levels, and the Iraqi government must uphold Iraq’s sovereignty to ensure such incidents do not happen again,” she added.

The attack occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, when an explosive drone struck the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district of Sulaimani Province.

According to a joint statement from the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, the drone strike caused no casualties but triggered an 80% drop in the Kurdistan Region’s electricity production, highlighting the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure.

The attack, officials noted, underscores the continued failure of the federal government in Baghdad to provide protection for such a vital national energy field and its repeated inability to take any action against the outlawed Iraqi militias responsible for the ongoing assaults on the Khor Mor facility.

As repairs continue and gas flow resumes, authorities say full electricity generation is expected to return soon—provided security conditions remain stable and uninterrupted.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday issued a forceful statement following Wednesday's attack on the Khor Mor gas field, condemning those responsible and pledging swift action to restore operations and protect the Region’s vital energy infrastructure.

“I want to thank the Kurdistani people for their patience and resilience following the terror attack on the Kurdistan Region’s gas infrastructure a few days ago,” Prime Minister Barzani said in a written statement.

He noted that the public, across all communities, has denounced the assault as a direct attack on millions of citizens in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Barzani announced that, following intensive discussions, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Dana Gas have agreed to restart production “in the next several hours” to help restore the electricity supply.

He added that he has spoken directly with the company’s leadership to commend them and their workforce for their “extraordinary resilience and determination amid eleven attacks on the Khor Mor field.”

The Prime Minister stressed that the KRG, in coordination with the federal government, will pursue the perpetrators and take every necessary measure to prevent further assaults.

“This incident cannot be allowed to pass without public accountability. It cannot become the norm,” he said.

Barzani condemned the attackers as adversaries who “could not fathom the progress of the Kurdistan Region” and therefore resorted to “cowardly, inhumane acts” that deliberately plunged civilians into darkness.

He underscored the need for decisive action by Baghdad, urging Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to ensure the perpetrators face justice “to the full extent of the law.”

“Iraq cannot attract investment when militias, mafias, the corrupt, and armed groups outside of the state’s control willingly bomb national infrastructure at zero cost,” Barzani warned, calling such behavior a fundamental threat to the country’s economic future.

He also criticized groups that publicly celebrated the attack.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the technical teams of both the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Ministry of Electricity, as well as security forces, for their sustained efforts to contain the damage and expedite recovery operations.

“As I have said in the past, these cowardly attacks will not deter our promise to improve the lives of our beloved citizens,” Barzani affirmed, urging the public to remain supportive of the government’s efforts for progress and prosperity.