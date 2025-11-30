Iraqi FM Cites U.S. Veto of Sanctioned Groups; Khor Mor Assault Branded Terrorist Act

Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein confirms the US signaled that sanctioned groups cannot join the next government, urging parties to prioritize national interests over militias.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a striking revelation that underscores the tightening grip of international pressure on Baghdad’s political landscape, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has announced that the United States has sent a clear and unmistakable signal regarding the composition of the next Iraqi government. Speaking in a televised interview on Saturday, Hussein disclosed that Washington has effectively drawn a red line, indicating that individuals and political factions currently on the U.S. sanctions list will have "no place" in the future administration.

This warning comes as the country navigates a fragile post-election period and reels from a devastating attack on the Khor Mor gas field, an incident Hussein explicitly condemned as a "terrorist act" carried out by domestic actors.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Hussein appeared on the "Al-Sharqiya Iraq" channel to address the critical crossroads facing the nation. His comments were blunt and directed squarely at the political elite currently negotiating the formation of the new cabinet.

Hussein asserted that Iraqi political forces must now make a definitive choice between "the interests of the country and the interests of their own party and armed groups." This dichotomy highlights the central tension paralyzing Baghdad: the struggle between state sovereignty and the influence of powerful militias that operate with varying degrees of autonomy.

Expanding on the nature of the American message, Hussein clarified that the communication from Washington was not ambiguous. "It is clear and obvious that America will not work with those people and parties that are subject to sanctions," he stated.

This declaration aligns with previous reports indicating a hardening U.S. stance. Just three weeks prior, Hussein had revealed to 'Al-Hadath' channel that the U.S. had placed six specific Iraqi armed groups on a "prohibited" list, barring them from government participation.

The reiteration of this point on Saturday suggests that the pressure has not abated but rather intensified as government formation talks proceed.

The Foreign Minister also addressed the severe security breach that targeted the Kurdistan Region’s energy infrastructure earlier in the week. Hussein unequivocally labeled the bombing of the Khor Mor gas field as a "terrorist act carried out by a domestic Iraqi party."

He called for immediate legal action against the perpetrators, arguing that impunity has fueled the violence. In a critical assessment of past governance, Hussein noted, "If in the past incidents, the Iraqi government had taken action against those parties and groups, this attack would certainly not have been carried out."

His remarks reflect a growing frustration within state institutions regarding the inability to rein in rogue elements that threaten national stability.

Hussein’s comments arrive amid a broader campaign by the United States to reinforce the rule of law in Iraq.

As reported by Kurdistan24, U.S. Special Envoy Mark Savaya issued a statement on Saturday urging Iraqi leaders to "remove weapons from politics" and seize a "historic opportunity" to build a state based on institutional strength rather than militia power.

Savaya warned that "no economy can grow, and no international partnership can succeed, in an environment where politics is intertwined with unofficial power."

This sentiment was echoed by Hussein, who framed the exclusion of sanctioned groups not just as a compliance issue, but as a necessity for Iraq to maintain healthy international relations.

The geopolitical stakes were further highlighted by recent diplomatic friction.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a stern warning to his Iraqi counterpart, cautioning against interference by armed factions in U.S. operations and issuing a "final notice."

This military pressure, combined with economic sanctions targeting entities like the 'Al-Muhandis General Company,' has created a pincer movement designed to force Baghdad to decouple from Iran-backed militias.

Foreign Minister Hussein’s statement on Saturday serves as a stark reminder to Iraq’s political class that the path to a new government runs through a minefield of international expectations.

By confirming the U.S. veto on sanctioned entities, Hussein has effectively set the parameters for the ongoing negotiations, signaling that any attempt to include these factions could result in diplomatic isolation and economic peril for the state.

As the investigation into the Khor Mor attack continues and political maneuvering intensifies, the choice between national interest and partisan loyalty has never been more consequential.