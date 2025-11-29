PM Barzani: Those Who Attacked Khor Mor Will Be Held to Full Account — Terror Against Our People Cannot Become the Norm

PM Masrour Barzani says the attack exposed adversaries “unable to fathom Kurdistan’s progress,” condemning the cowardly, inhumane actors who plunged millions into darkness.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday issued a forceful statement following the recent terror attack on the Khor Mor gas field, condemning those responsible and pledging swift action to restore operations and protect the Region’s vital energy infrastructure.

“I want to thank the Kurdistani people for their patience and resilience following the terror attack on the Kurdistan Region’s gas infrastructure a few days ago,” Prime Minister Barzani said in a written statement.

He noted that the public, across all communities, has denounced the assault as a direct attack on millions of citizens in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Barzani announced that, following intensive discussions, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Dana Gas have agreed to restart production “in the next several hours” to help restore the electricity supply.

He added that he has spoken directly with the company’s leadership to commend them and their workforce for their “extraordinary resilience and determination amid eleven attacks on the Khor Mor field.”

The Prime Minister stressed that the KRG, in coordination with the federal government, will pursue the perpetrators and take every necessary measure to prevent further assaults.

“This incident cannot be allowed to pass without public accountability. It cannot become the norm,” he said.

Barzani condemned the attackers as adversaries who “could not fathom the progress of the Kurdistan Region” and therefore resorted to “cowardly, inhumane acts” that deliberately plunged civilians into darkness.

He underscored the need for decisive action by Baghdad, urging Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to ensure the perpetrators face justice “to the full extent of the law.”

“Iraq cannot attract investment when militias, mafias, the corrupt, and armed groups outside of the state’s control willingly bomb national infrastructure at zero cost,” Barzani warned, calling such behavior a fundamental threat to the country’s economic future.

He also criticized groups that publicly celebrated the attack.

The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the technical teams of both the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Ministry of Electricity, as well as security forces, for their sustained efforts to contain the damage and expedite recovery operations.

“As I have said in the past, these cowardly attacks will not deter our promise to improve the lives of our beloved citizens,” Barzani affirmed, urging the public to remain supportive of the government’s efforts for progress and prosperity.

The latest attack on the Khor Mor gas field—one of Iraq’s largest natural gas facilities and a cornerstone of the Kurdistan Region’s electricity generation—marks the eleventh such strike targeting the field in recent years.

Located in Chamchamal district between Erbil and Sulaimani, the site supplies crucial gas feedstock for power plants that serve millions across the Kurdistan Region and the federal Iraqi grid.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over the rise of armed groups operating outside the control of the Iraqi state, many of whom have increasingly targeted strategic economic assets, foreign investments, and energy infrastructure.

These attacks not only disrupt essential services but also undermine confidence among international investors and complicate efforts to stabilize Iraq’s economy.

The Khor Mor field, operated by the Pearl Petroleum consortium led by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, has been repeatedly targeted despite ongoing coordination between the KRG, federal authorities, and U.S.-led coalition partners to enhance security.

Barzani’s strong response reflects growing frustration within the Kurdistan Region over the federal government’s slow progress in restraining rogue militias and securing national infrastructure.

Barzani's call for accountability aligns with repeated warnings from international partners—including the United States—that Iraq must confront non-state armed actors to protect economic development and investor confidence.

The United States Special Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, on Saturday urged Iraqi leaders to reinforce the authority of state institutions and remove weapons from politics, calling on the country to seize a “historic opportunity” to project strength and stability in the region.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Savaya stressed that Iraq’s potential as a regional power depends on the full resolution of issues surrounding armed groups operating outside state control.

“No economy can grow, and no international partnership can succeed, in an environment where politics is intertwined with unofficial power,” he wrote, emphasizing the link between security, governance, and economic development.

The attack also comes at a time when the Kurdistan Region continues to position itself as a stable, investment-friendly component of Iraq—contrasted against instability elsewhere in the country.

Ensuring the security of vital energy infrastructure remains central to that vision, and to the Region’s long-term development strategy.