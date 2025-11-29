KRG Ministries Work to Restore Gas Supply After Khor Mor Gas Field Attack

Technical teams race to resume natural gas production and stabilize electricity generation across the Kurdistan Region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity announced on Saturday that most technical faults disrupting natural gas production and power generation have been resolved, reassuring the public that gas will be transferred to power stations as soon as output resumes.

In a joint statement released on Saturday evening, both ministries confirmed that a technical team, along with representatives from Dana Gas, is actively working to repair the damage and restore the full production capacity of the Khor Mor gas field.

The ministries reiterated that the majority of the problems have already moved toward resolution, stressing their commitment to restarting natural gas output as quickly as possible to ensure fuel supply for all electricity-producing stations.

They added that once gas production resumes, it will be transferred directly to power plants, and the public will be notified of any developments affecting the process.

On Friday, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Electricity assured citizens that it is intensifying efforts to stabilize generation levels and restore electricity to all homes, businesses, and industrial facilities as soon as possible.

The disruptions began late on Wednesday, when the Khor Mor gas field in Chamchamal district of Sulaimani's province was struck, halting gas production and cutting off supply to all power stations across the Kurdistan Region.

The following morning, the Ministries of Electricity and Natural Resources announced that the Khor Mor gas field had been targeted by rockets, leading to a complete shutdown of gas deliveries to power plants.

The attack on the Khor Mor gas field triggered an immediate and coordinated security response from both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal authorities in Baghdad.

On Friday, a high-level delegation led by the interior ministers of the Region and Iraq convened directly at the site of the strike—a rare field visit that underscored the seriousness of an assault both governments have described as a direct threat to national stability.

The emergency visit, which took place inside the secured perimeter of the facility, brought together Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, and Hamid Al-Shatri, the head of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service.

Their joint presence marked the formal launch of an urgent investigation aimed at identifying and pursuing the perpetrators behind the attack.

This unified security action followed intensive political coordination one day earlier. On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a critical phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, during which Sudani condemned the strike as an “aggression against all of Iraq.”

Both leaders agreed to establish a rapid-response investigative committee with a mandate to find and punish the attackers.

The committee is operating with direct technical support from the international coalition and Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, enabling advanced investigative capabilities to be deployed in the manhunt.

Officials also contextualized the strike within Iraq’s broader political landscape, noting that at a moment when the country is working to consolidate stability and reassert its regional role, hostile groups continue targeting critical energy infrastructure in an attempt to undermine those efforts.

As one of Iraq’s most vital energy assets, the Khor Mor field—located in Chamchamal district—produces around 500 million cubic feet of natural gas daily. Its output fuels the majority of Kurdistan Region power stations, making its security essential to both regional and federal energy stability.