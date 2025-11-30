At Inaugural IGF Meeting, Kurdistan Region Unveils Digital Roadmap and Vows Robust Cybersecurity

KRG Minister Ano Jawhar launched IGF Kurdistan 2025, declaring the Region a global digital contributor and unveiling plans for a secure digital future.

8 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a watershed moment for the technological and administrative future of the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday officially inaugurated the first-ever meeting of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Kurdistan. Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, the KRG Minister of Transport and Communications, Ano Jawhar, delivered a comprehensive policy address on Sunday that framed the event not merely as a conference, but as the launch of a "new chapter" for the Region’s digital destiny—one defined by openness, security, innovation, and deep integration with the global community.

Addressing a distinguished audience of diplomats, Consul Generals, representatives of the United Nations IGF Secretariat, and leaders from industry and civil society, Minister Jawhar emphasized the historic nature of the gathering. He declared that the Kurdistan Region has effectively graduated from being a passive observer to becoming an active contributor to the global digital dialogue.

This transition is underscored by the event’s official supervision and recognition by the United Nations IGF Secretariat in Geneva, a milestone that solidifies the Region's standing in international digital governance.

The Minister detailed the strategic steps taken over the past year to reach this point. He highlighted the KRG delegation’s participation in the global UN IGF in Riyadh in October 2024, where Kurdish officials engaged with world leaders on emerging technologies.

Looking forward, he noted the continuity of this global focus in 2025 at the upcoming UN IGF in Norway, which will prioritize sustainable digital development, AI governance, and online human rights—themes that are now central to the KRG’s domestic agenda.

At the core of the Minister’s address was the unveiling of the four strategic pillars upon which IGF Kurdistan stands.

First, the body aims to ensure that regional voices—specifically the priorities and challenges of the Kurdish youth and institutions—are represented in global decision-making processes.

Second, the initiative seeks to advance innovation and the digital economy, positioning Kurdistan as a regional hub for emerging technologies and economic growth.

The third pillar focuses on promoting inclusive digital development, with a strict mandate to leave no one behind, ensuring equitable access and opportunity for women, youth, rural communities, and marginalized groups.

Finally, the Minister pledged to safeguard digital rights and resilience, committing to policies that protect openness, human rights, and sustainability in alignment with United Nations values.

However, Minister Jawhar’s speech was not limited to optimistic projections; he offered a stark assessment of the "urgency of digital transformation" amidst a hostile security environment.

He reminded the attendees that for the Kurdistan Region, discussions on cyber threats are not abstract concepts but daily realities. In a sobering passage, Jawhar recounted how the Region has lived through ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting critical infrastructure, attempts to disrupt energy supplies, and targeted cyber operations.

He framed the digital transformation as a necessary response to regional instability that threatens both digital and physical security.

Despite these severe challenges, the Minister asserted that Kurdistan has refused to stand still. He pointed to major national projects as evidence of this resilience, specifically citing the "Ronaki" electricity program, the expansion of the national fiber optic network, and the digitization of government services.

These initiatives, he argued, are building efficiency and hope under the leadership of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Outlining the Prime Minister’s specific vision, Jawhar described a roadmap for a diversified digital economy underpinned by strong cyber security and full integration with global standards. He emphasized openness to private sector partnerships and identified youth empowerment as the "engine of innovation."

Quoting Prime Minister Barzani directly, the Minister stated, "The future belongs to societies that are digitally capable, digitally secure, and digitally free."

A significant portion of the address was dedicated to social policy and family protection within the digital sphere. Minister Jawhar announced that the Ministry of Transportation and Communication has introduced a pioneering "Family Internet Package."

Describing it as a "shield for our homes," he explained that this initiative is designed to protect children and families from harmful digital risks by preventing exposure to online pornography, gambling, substance-related content, and other destructive materials that threaten the psychological and moral safety of the youth.

In parallel, the Ministry is developing a dedicated parental supervision application to assist parents in guiding their children's online activity.

The Minister also expounded on the internet’s role as a facilitator of human rights and social progress. He argued that a secure and open internet empowers women and girls, supports child protection, and strengthens the diverse cultural and religious fabric of Kurdistan, serving as a foundation for freedom, dignity, equality, and peaceful coexistence.

Drawing on lessons from the Riyadh AI declaration and Norway’s focus on digital rights, Jawhar noted that Kurdistan brings a unique perspective to the global table—one shaped by resilience, diversity, and a population where 70 percent are under the age of 35.

He outlined ongoing investments in modernizing fiber networks and strengthening cyber security, while encouraging private sector innovation through various support mechanisms.

Addressing the representative from the Federal Government, the Minister championed the "multi-stakeholder governance" model favored by the IGF, asserting that no single actor can govern the digital world alone.

He called for collective action to build an internet that is free, safe, and inclusive.

In his concluding message to the global community, Minister Jawhar declared Kurdistan ready to implement standards, host cooperation, and serve as a "digital bridge" between Iraq, the Middle East, and the world.

He offered heartfelt gratitude to the young men and women who organized the forum, calling them the "architects of our digital tomorrow," and affirmed that Kurdistan chooses to meet the next decade of human experience with ambition, confidence, and responsibility.