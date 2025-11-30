President Barzani Tours Zakho Book Fair as Cultural Event Showcases Over 20,000 Titles

President Barzani visited the Zakho book fair Sunday, which features 20,000 titles from 50 publishers across 10 countries and runs for six days.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant gesture of support for the cultural and intellectual life of the Kurdistan Region, President Masoud Barzani paid a high-profile visit to the city of Zakho on Sunday to tour the ongoing book fair, an event that has transformed the city into a hub of literary activity. The visit underscores the leadership's commitment to fostering literacy, education, and the dissemination of knowledge across all provinces and independent administrations of the region.

The exhibition, which has drawn considerable attention from the local community and intellectuals alike, stands as a testament to the thriving cultural scene in Zakho.

During his tour, President Barzani inspected the various pavilions and stalls, witnessing firsthand the impressive scale of the event. The fair is distinguished by a vast and diverse collection of reading materials, with organizers confirming that more than 20,000 different book titles are currently on display.

This extensive library covers a wide array of disciplines, genres, and languages, offering a rich resource for students, researchers, and general readers.

The event is not merely a local gathering but has achieved an international dimension, reflecting the Kurdistan Region's openness to global cultures.

According to the event details, participation has been robust, with 50 specialized publishing and distribution houses taking part in the fair.

These institutions are not limited to the domestic market; they represent a broad geographical spectrum, hailing from 10 different countries. This international presence allows for a cross-cultural exchange of ideas and ensures that readers in Zakho have access to literature and academic works from beyond the region's borders.

The book fair is scheduled to be a week-long celebration of the written word.

It will continue its operations for a total of six days, providing ample opportunity for the public to engage with the materials on offer.

To maximize accessibility for citizens, students, and employees, the exhibition has set its operating hours from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM daily. Within this timeframe, the fair serves as more than just a marketplace for books; it is designed as a dynamic cultural environment.

In addition to the display of thousands of titles, the six-day program includes various cultural activities held on the sidelines of the exhibition, further enriching the experience for visitors and fostering a dialogue on arts and literature.