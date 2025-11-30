'Kurdistan Is for All': Zoroastrian Delegate Applauds President Barzani’s Advocacy for Community Rights at UN Event

Zoroastrian representative Hayder Asfour thanked President Barzani at the UN for his unwavering defense of ethnic and religious communities' rights and coexistence in Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic address delivered at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, the voice of one of the region’s most ancient religious communities rang out in praise of the Kurdistan Region's leadership, highlighting a legacy of inclusivity that stands as a model for the Middle East. Hayder Asfour, the official representative of Zoroastrians in Iraq, utilized the high-profile international platform to offer profound gratitude to President Masoud Barzani, characterizing him as a pivotal guardian of multi-componentry and a staunch defender of the dignity and freedoms of all diverse groups within the region.

The commendation came during a broader United Nations meeting focused on stability and coexistence, where Asfour took the floor to articulate the sentiments of the Zoroastrian community regarding the governance and social fabric of the Kurdistan Region.

In his address, the representative extended formal thanks to both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq for their ongoing efforts in supporting the various components that make up the country's demographic mosaic.

Asfour specifically highlighted the steps taken to strengthen stability and foster a genuine environment of coexistence, elements that are critical for the survival of minority faiths and ethnicities in a turbulent region.

However, Asfour reserved his most emphatic praise for the Kurdish leadership. "We have special thanks for President Masoud Barzani, and we have appreciation for his positions that have supported multi-componentry, freedoms, and ensuring the dignity of all components," Asfour stated to the assembly.

His remarks underscored a deep appreciation for President Barzani’s consistent stance on protecting the rights of religious and ethnic components, a position that has been central to his political career and personal philosophy.

The representative’s statement reflects a widely held view among the region's diverse communities.

President Masoud Barzani has long been recognized as a staunch defender of the rights of the various components that enrich the cultural landscape of the region, including Turkmen, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Assyrians, Armenians, and Yazidis. His leadership has been defined by a deep and abiding belief in "coexistence," a principle that has ensured the Kurdistan Region remains a sanctuary for diversity.

Asfour’s tribute at the UN drew upon decades of historical context, pointing to President Barzani’s pivotal role during the drafting of the Iraqi constitution.

At that critical juncture in the nation’s history, President Barzani insisted on the constitutional establishment and protection of the rights of different nations and religions, ensuring that the legal framework of the new Iraq would recognize its pluralistic reality.

This commitment was not a new development but a continuation of values held since the era of the revolution, during which Barzani consistently stressed that "Kurdistan belongs to everyone," rejecting any distinction based on religion or ethnicity.

The Zoroastrian representative also highlighted the tangible actions taken by President Barzani during the darkest days of the recent past.

When ISIS terrorists launched their genocidal campaigns, specifically targeting the areas inhabited by Christians and Yazidi sisters and brothers, it was President Barzani who ordered the opening of the doors of Kurdistan to the displaced.

Beyond merely providing refuge, he issued strict orders that these vulnerable populations must be treated with the utmost respect and dignity, reinforcing the region's status as a safe haven.

Concluding his message to the international community, Asfour portrayed President Barzani’s dedication to these values as fundamental rather than strategic.

For President Barzani, protecting the rights of the components is not a political tactic utilized for temporary gain, but an unchanging principle rooted in the conviction that the true beauty of Kurdistan lies in its diversity and the peaceful coexistence of its people.