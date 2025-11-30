Japanese Scientist Claims First Direct Observation of Dark Matter

Japanese astrophysicist Tomonori Totani claims gamma rays from the Milky Way may be the first direct evidence of dark matter, sparking scientific debate.

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – For nearly a century, the scientific community has been haunted by a cosmic ghost: dark matter. This invisible, elusive substance is theorized to constitute the vast majority of matter in the universe, acting as the gravitational glue that holds galaxies together, yet it has never been directly observed. Now, in a potentially historic development that could rewrite the textbooks of astrophysics, a Japanese researcher believes he may have finally caught this phantom in the act.

Tomonori Totani, a professor at the University of Tokyo, has published new findings suggesting that gamma rays emanating from the heart of the Milky Way could be the first direct evidence of dark matter particles colliding and annihilating one another, a claim that has electrified and divided the scientific world.

In a study published Tuesday in the prestigious Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, Totani presents an analysis of data gathered by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. His research focuses on a halo-like pattern of intense gamma-ray emissions extending from the galactic center.

According to Totani, these signals align perfectly with theoretical models of how dark matter, specifically hypothetical particles known as WIMPs (Weakly Interacting Massive Particles), would behave. The theory posits that when these particles crash into each other, they destroy themselves in a burst of high-energy radiation. "I’m so excited, of course!" Totani told NBC News in an email, comparing the likelihood of such a discovery to "winning the lottery."

The concept of dark matter was first introduced in the 1930s by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky, who observed that galaxies within the Coma Cluster were moving far too rapidly to be held together by the visible mass of their stars alone. He inferred the existence of a massive, unseen substance providing the necessary gravitational pull.

Since then, scientists have calculated that dark matter makes up about 27% of the universe, dwarfing the mere 5% constituted by ordinary matter—the stars, planets, and people we can see. Despite its ubiquity in theoretical models, direct detection has remained the "holy grail" of cosmology, eluding ground-based detectors and space telescopes alike.

Totani’s findings center on the specific characteristics of the gamma rays he observed. He describes the emissions as having a spherically symmetric distribution and a unique energy spectrum that, to his knowledge, does not match any known astrophysical phenomenon originating from standard cosmic rays or stars.

"The signal closely matches the properties of gamma-ray radiation predicted to be emitted by dark matter," Totani told The Guardian. If his interpretation is correct, the data suggests that dark matter is composed of elementary particles approximately 500 times more massive than a proton.

However, the scientific community is reacting with characteristic caution to such an extraordinary claim.

The center of the Milky Way is a chaotic and complex region, teeming with high-energy activity that makes data analysis notoriously difficult. Dillon Brout, an assistant professor at Boston University, told NBC News that this specific area of the sky is "genuinely the hardest to model," warning that any claims emerging from it must be treated with great caution. "

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence," Brout noted.

Scepticism also comes from other experts in the field. David Kaplan of Johns Hopkins University pointed out the difficulty in distinguishing dark matter signatures from other celestial noise.

"We don’t even know all the things that can produce gamma rays in the universe," Kaplan said, suggesting that fast-spinning neutron stars or black holes consuming matter could produce similar signals.

This sentiment was echoed by Eric Charles of Stanford University’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, who emphasized the complexity of interpreting gamma-ray data from such a dense galactic region.

Further challenging Totani's hypothesis, Professor Justin Read from the University of Surrey highlighted a critical discrepancy.

Speaking to The Guardian, Read noted that if these gamma rays were indeed the result of dark matter annihilation, similar signals should be detectable in other regions rich in dark matter, such as dwarf galaxies. The absence of significant signals from these locations, Read argued, "strongly argues against" Totani's conclusion.

Despite the skepticism, the potential implications of the study are undeniably profound.

If confirmed, the direct detection of dark matter would be a "total game changer," according to Kaplan. It would validate decades of theoretical work and provide a concrete explanation for the formation of galaxies and the structure of the universe itself.

Totani acknowledges the need for further verification, stating that the "decisive factor" will be whether independent researchers can replicate his results or detect matching gamma-ray spectra in other parts of the cosmos.

"If correct, the results would be too impactful, so researchers in the community will carefully examine its validity," he admitted. For now, the hunt for dark matter continues, but Totani’s work has undoubtedly provided a tantalizing new lead in the century-long mystery of the invisible universe.