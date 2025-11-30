Erdoğan Declares 'Absolute' Determination for Peace Process; Vows to Overcome Sabotage

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows absolute determination for a "terror-free Türkiye," warning against sabotage by FETÖ and external powers while promoting national unity.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an address delivered at the Ilim Yayma Awards ceremony in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a resolute pledge, declaring that his government's commitment to achieving a "terror-free Türkiye" is absolute and irreversible. Speaking to a distinguished audience of academics, scientists, and intellectuals at the Atatürk Cultural Center, President Erdoğan framed the current political moment as a pivotal juncture in Turkish history, asserting that the state, the ruling alliance, and the government are fully united in their determination to succeed in this transformative process, despite what he described as treacherous attempts by internal and external adversaries to derail it.

According to the report by TRT Haber, Erdoğan’s speech went beyond ceremonial pleasantries, delving deep into the geopolitical and social challenges facing the country.

He explicitly linked the opposition to his peace initiatives with the machinations of the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), accusing those who present themselves as opponents in the virtual world of acting as "subcontractors for Türkiye's enemies."

The Turkish President warned that the same manipulative tactics used to sow division in the past are now being deployed against the terror-free Türkiye process.

"It has become clear that a significant portion of those who present themselves as opponents are treacherous FETÖ members," Erdoğan stated, emphasizing that his administration is acutely aware of the actors disturbed by this strategic move.

The Turkish President characterized the "terror-free Türkiye process" not merely as a security policy, but as a holistic national project intended to change the fate of the entire region.

He argued that the success of this initiative would bring peace, security, and stability not just to Türkiye, but to the broader geography.

Erdoğan’s rhetoric was uncompromising towards those he identified as spoilers. "We know very, very well which powers, which feed on blood, tears, and conflict, are alarmed by our efforts to spoil a half-century-old scheme," he said.

Directly addressing these adversaries, he issued a stern warning: "I only say this to them, you will not succeed this time."

Erdoğan elaborated on the historical context of division within the country, lamenting that ties between communities who have lived side by side for a thousand years were deliberately targeted.

He spoke of a malicious effort to sever the roots of brotherhood between Turks, Kurds, and Arabs—a nation he described as a "single body" that shares a common destiny and sorrow.

He accused external and internal actors of trying to build walls between individuals and fragment the nation. "With its Turk, with its Kurd, with its Arab," he emphasized, the nation must stand united.

He further highlighted historical grievances, noting how Arab brothers who fought alongside Turks in Palestine, Syria, and Çanakkale were wrongly portrayed as enemies who "stabbed us in the back," a narrative he rejected as a scripted ploy by the same producers of discord who are now active today.

The Turkish President predicted an increase in sabotage attempts as the country moves closer to its goal.

He warned the public to expect a surge in perception studies, media operations, and political and social engineering activities designed to divert the process from its course. However, he projected confidence that these obstacles would be surmounted.

"We are moving towards this horizon patiently, sincerely, carefully, and self-confidently, without getting caught up in provocations, without falling into traps," Erdoğan assured the audience. He declared that Türkiye has entered a path that will lead to a destination where "there is no terror, and where brotherhood and peace prevail in every inch."

While the core of his message focused on the peace process, the occasion was primarily a celebration of scientific achievement.

The Ilim Yayma Awards, organized in cooperation with the Ilim Yayma Foundation and Society, recognized outstanding contributions to academia. Prof. Dr. Özcan Erel was honored with the 'Grand Prize,' receiving an award of 5 million liras.

Other accolades included the ‘Social Sciences Award’ presented to Prof. Dr. Şener Aktürk, and the ‘Engineering, Natural, and Health Sciences Award’ given to Prof. Dr. Barış Bayram, each accompanied by a 2 million lira prize. Erdoğan praised the event as a "council of science," noting a record-breaking 1,324 applications from 188 institutions this year, and expressed his ambition for the awards to gain an international identity, asking, "Why shouldn't we have a Nobel of our own?"

The President also utilized the platform to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the international community's silence in the face of what he termed a "savage genocide."

He cited harrowing statistics regarding the destruction of educational infrastructure in Gaza, noting that 80% of schools have been targeted by Israeli bombs.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders and criticized Israel for blocking humanitarian aid. He also paid tribute to the late Sabahattin Zaim, a founding figure of the Ilim Yayma Society, praising his dedication to raising a generation rooted in national and spiritual values.

Concluding his remarks, President Erdoğan reiterated his vision for a "great, strong, reputable, and victorious Türkiye."

He called upon the 86 million citizens of the country to join in writing a brand new epic, transforming potential into reality.

"I want it to be known that our government, our alliance, and our state are fully determined for the success of the terror-free Türkiye process," he affirmed, signaling that the pursuit of internal peace and stability remains the administration's top priority.