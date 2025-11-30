President Barzani Calls Zakho His “Heart and Soul,” Highlighting City’s Cultural Role

President Barzani opened the Zakho Book Fair, calling the city his "heart and soul" and a hub of art and bravery, amidst 20,000 titles from 10 nations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a moment resonant with deep personal affection and national pride, President Masoud Barzani declared the city of Zakho to be the very "heart and soul" of the Kurdistan Region during an emotional address at the opening of the Zakho International Book Fair on Sunday. Speaking amid thousands of literary works, the President framed the event not merely as a commercial exhibition, but as a triumphant celebration of Kurdish identity, art, and bravery, connecting his presence there with his historic visit to Cizre just a day prior to weave a narrative of cross-border cultural unity and enduring joy.

The visit on Sunday marked a significant milestone for the independent administration of Zakho, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of intellectual activity. President Barzani’s address was delivered with a tone of gratitude and reflection, acknowledging the rapid succession of positive developments in the region.

Opening his remarks, President Barzani immediately drew a parallel between his engagements over the weekend, linking the communities on both sides of the border through a shared sense of celebration. "I thank God for these happy days, yesterday in Cizre and today in Zakho," he stated, referring to his participation in the Melayê Cizîrî symposium in Northern Kurdistan the previous day.

This continuity highlighted a broader vision of cultural cohesion, with the President adding a prayer for the future: "May God, God willing, always give goodness and happiness, always give joy."

For President Barzani, the inauguration of the Zakho International Book Fair represented a specific and profound source of delight. He described the event as "a source of very great happiness," viewing the convergence of authors, publishers, and readers as a sign of a healthy, thriving society. However, his aspirations for the city extended far beyond the immediate success of the exhibition.

In a powerful passage of his speech, he outlined a comprehensive identity for Zakho, one that merges the softness of the arts with the hardness of martial resilience.

"God willing, may I always see Zakho be the place of art and.. culture and.. bravery and.. Kurdishness and.. Peshmergaship," he declared. By invoking "Peshmergaship" alongside culture and art, President Barzani paid homage to the city's long history of resistance and sacrifice in the Kurdish struggle, succinctly summarizing its unique character with the phrase, "Zakho is Zakho."

The President extended his warmest congratulations to the organizers and the citizens of the city, wishing them continued advancement.

"I congratulate you.. I wish you success. God willing, I will always see Zakho in progress and in happiness," he said. The emotional climax of his address came when he revisited a sentiment he had expressed to the people of Zakho in the past, reinforcing his deep personal bond with the populace.

Recalling his previous words, he stated, "As I have told you many times.. one time I told the people of Zakho, you are my soul.. another time I said you are also my heart, not only soul.. you are heart and you are soul."

This heartfelt declaration drew a line of intimacy between the leadership and the people, elevating the book fair from a standard administrative function to a gathering of mutual respect and love. He concluded his remarks with a final blessing for the attendees, saying, "May you always be successful, God willing.. Thank you very much."

The backdrop to these moving words was an event of impressive scale and diversity.

As reported by Kurdistan24, the exhibition has drawn considerable attention from intellectuals, students, and the general public, standing as a testament to the thriving cultural scene in Zakho. Prior to delivering his statement, President Barzani conducted a tour of the fairgrounds, inspecting the various pavilions and stalls.

He witnessed firsthand the impressive collection of reading materials on offer, with organizers confirming that more than 20,000 different book titles are currently displayed. This extensive library covers a wide array of disciplines, genres, and languages, offering a rich resource for researchers and general readers alike.

The event’s significance is amplified by its international dimension, reflecting the Kurdistan Region's openness to global cultures and ideas. Participation in the fair has been robust, with 50 specialized publishing and distribution houses taking part.

These institutions represent a broad geographical spectrum, hailing from 10 different countries. This international presence allows for a vital cross-cultural exchange of ideas, ensuring that readers in Zakho have access to literature and academic works from beyond the region's borders.

The book fair is scheduled to be a week-long celebration of the written word, continuing its operations for a total of six days. To maximize accessibility for citizens, students, and employees, the exhibition has set its operating hours from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM daily.

Within this timeframe, the fair serves as a dynamic cultural environment where ideas are exchanged and knowledge is democratized.

In addition to the display of thousands of titles, the six-day program includes various cultural activities held on the sidelines of the exhibition, further enriching the experience for visitors and fostering a dialogue on arts and literature.

President Barzani’s visit and his poignant words serve as a significant gesture of support for the cultural and intellectual life of the Kurdistan Region.

By championing literacy and education in Zakho, the leadership is reinforcing the pillar of knowledge as essential to the region's future, ensuring that the city remains, as the President wished, a place of progress, happiness, and unyielding Kurdish spirit.