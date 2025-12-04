Trump Reaffirms Commitment to Middle East Peace in Letter to Iraqi President

President Rashid expressed appreciation for Trump’s letter, dated November 21, which praised Iraq’s efforts to support peace initiatives in conflict-affected areas around the world.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to resolving long-standing conflicts in the Middle East, according to a letter delivered to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and disclosed on Thursday.

The Iraqi Presidency said in a statement that President Rashid received US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris in Baghdad, who conveyed condolences on the passing of the President’s brother, Shamal Jamal Rashid.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors in order to serve the shared interests of Iraq and the United States. They also reviewed regional and international developments and underlined the importance of continued coordination to address current challenges and promote stability and security.

President Rashid expressed appreciation for Trump’s letter, dated November 21, which praised Iraq’s efforts to support peace initiatives in conflict-affected areas around the world.

In his message, President Trump emphasized his administration’s commitment to ending “centuries of conflict” in the Middle East and voiced hope that the international community would overcome longstanding divisions to protect lives across all regions.

According to the Presidency, President Rashid welcomed Trump’s position, noting that it aligns with his own conviction that disputes must be resolved through dialogue rather than violence. He reaffirmed Iraq’s support for efforts aimed at achieving stability, cooperation, and lasting peace, stressing the importance of collective action for a more secure and harmonious global future.