Zakho FC Fans Win FIFA’s Best Fan Award 2025

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Zakho FC supporters have won the FIFA Best Fan Award 2025, a recognition of their extraordinary dedication and humanitarian spirit, Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Tuesday via his X account. “Congratulations to the passionate fans of Zakho FC on winning FIFA’s Best Fan Award. Thank you to everyone who voted. This is a great win for sports and for sports fans across Kurdistan and Iraq,” Barzani wrote.

FIFA had announced the nomination on November 6, 2025, honoring the fans for a widely celebrated act of generosity. On May 13, ahead of a match against Al-Hudud Club, Zakho supporters threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch, which were later collected and distributed to sick children across the region. FIFA praised the gesture as reflecting “a humanitarian spirit recognized in Kurdistan, Iraq, and Asia.”

The act resonated deeply across the Kurdistan Region, where sports achievements often carry broader social and cultural significance, linking community identity, unity, and resilience.

In a recent statement, Zakho SC administration expressed pride in its supporters, calling them the “backbone of the team” and noting that their actions had drawn international attention.

The club administration emphasized that the fans’ creativity and dedication consistently inspire the wider community. “We hope their support continues as we strive for greater success,” the club administration added.

The nomination also drew attention during the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS) 2025 conference in Duhok, where PM Barzani urged participants to support the Zakho SC fanbase. He said the recognition “represents the compassion, solidarity, and humanity of the people of Kurdistan and Iraq,” highlighting the positive role of sports in fostering social cohesion and charitable action.

Zakho FC’s achievement demonstrates how passionate sports fans can translate their enthusiasm into meaningful humanitarian impact, earning admiration not only locally but across Asia and the international sports community.