Kurdistan Region President Praises Zakho FC Fans for FIFA Global Recognition

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Zakho Sports Club’s management, coaching staff, and supporters after the club’s fanbase was named FIFA’s Best Fan at the global level, describing the achievement as a source of pride for Kurdistan and Iraq as a whole.

In a statement, President Barzani praised the “devoted and passionate” supporters of Zakho FC, saying their recognition by FIFA as the world’s most impactful fanbase goes beyond a single club.

“This global title is not only a victory for Zakho Club, but a source of pride for the entire sports movement in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” he said.

Barzani highlighted the fans’ enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and civilized style of support, noting that their actions transformed the stadium into “a beautiful artistic tableau” and conveyed a message of peace, love, and humanity from the people of Kurdistan to the world.

He described the loyalty and dedication of Zakho supporters as “a high-standard example” worthy of international recognition.

“I hope you always remain pioneers and a strong pillar in advancing sports and elevating the name of Kurdistan,” the president added, concluding with renewed congratulations and wishes for continued success.

The FIFA recognition follows a widely praised humanitarian initiative by Zakho FC supporters earlier this year. Ahead of a match in May, fans threw nearly 30,000 children’s toys onto the pitch, which were later collected and distributed to sick children across the region. FIFA cited the gesture as a reflection of a humanitarian spirit that resonated not only in Kurdistan and Iraq, but also across Asia and the global football community.

The award has drawn broad political and public support within the Kurdistan Region. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani previously urged officials and the public to back Zakho’s fanbase during its nomination, saying the initiative represented the compassion and solidarity of the Kurdish people.

“Congratulations to the passionate fans of Zakho FC on winning FIFA’s Best Fan Award. Thank you to everyone who voted. This is a great win for sports and for sports fans across Kurdistan and Iraq,” PM Barzani wrote on X earlier in the day, announcing that Zakho FC supporters have won the FIFA Best Fan Award 2025.

The recognition underscores how football in the Kurdistan Region has evolved beyond competition, becoming a platform for social responsibility, unity, and international outreach.

Zakho FC’s supporters, long known for their creativity and unwavering loyalty, are now being celebrated globally as a model of how passion for sport can be transformed into meaningful humanitarian action.