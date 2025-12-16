First Support Forces Showcase Heavy Weaponry in Peshmerga Military Exercise

Training reflects U.S. and coalition-backed modernization of Kurdistan Region forces under KRG Ministry of Peshmerga oversight.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region’s First Support Forces conducted a major military exercise on Monday, in the mountainous terrain of Pers, demonstrating heavy weapons capabilities and operational readiness.

According to the Ministry of Peshmerga, the exercise aimed to display the operational and technical progress achieved by officers and troops under the First Support Forces’ command. This follows an extensive series of training programs conducted in coordination with the KRG Directorate of Military Training and coalition forces.

Over the past months, more than 611 Peshmerga officers and personnel completed nine advanced courses covering artillery, mortars, rocket systems, tanks, armored vehicles, engineering, infantry, and communications, alongside multiple basic and intermediate training programs.

The field portion of the maneuver in Pers utilized heavy and medium weaponry, tanks, armored vehicles, and other systems, executed with high tactical proficiency and advanced operational planning.

The demonstration was intended not only as a show of force but also as an assessment of the Peshmerga’s readiness and capabilities in modern combined-arms operations.

The drill, dubbed “Lion Maneuver," was attended by KRG Minister of Peshmerga Shorsh Ismail, Deputy Minister Abdul Khaleq Babiri, Chief of Staff Major General Issa Uzeir, and senior officers of the Ministry, under the supervision of First Support Forces Commander General Sehad Barzani.

The exercises underscore the continued support and collaboration between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and The Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces conduct the “Lion Maneuver” drill on December 15, 2025. (Photo: Ministry of Peshmerga). Since the outbreak of the conflict with ISIS in 2014, coalition training and logistical assistance have been a key component in modernizing the Peshmerga, enhancing their capabilities in artillery, armored warfare, counterinsurgency, and communications.

U.S. and coalition advisers work closely with the KRG Ministry of Peshmerga to design training curricula, supervise exercises, and provide technical expertise, aiming to ensure that Peshmerga forces maintain both operational independence and interoperability with coalition forces when required.

KRG officials regularly highlight the importance of such exercises in strengthening the operational efficiency of the Peshmerga and in demonstrating the forces’ readiness to respond to regional security challenges.

The exercise also underscores the professionalism and modern capabilities of the Kurdistan Region’s military forces, reflecting years of partnership with the U.S. and allied coalition forces.