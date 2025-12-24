Syrian Security Arrests Damascus ISIS Leader in Targeted Operation Near the Capital

Syrian security forces arrested ISIS’s so-called “governor of Damascus,” Taha l-Zoubi, during a joint operation near the capital, seizing weapons and explosives amid intensified counterterrorism efforts in Rural Damascus.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a tightly coordinated nighttime operation, Syrian security forces arrested one of the most prominent ISIS figures operating around the capital, striking what officials described as a critical blow to the group’s command structure in Damascus.

Late Wednesday night, Syria’s Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of a senior ISIS leader known as the group’s “governor of Damascus,” during a security operation carried out in villages surrounding the capital.

In a statement published on the ministry’s official Telegram channel, Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Dalati, Commander of Internal Security in Rural Damascus, said specialized units carried out “a tightly executed security operation” targeting one of ISIS’s hideouts in the city of al-Muadamiyah, west of Damascus.

Al-Dalati said the operation was conducted “in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service and the International Coalition,” following extensive monitoring and intensive intelligence surveillance.

He confirmed that the raid resulted in the arrest of the leader of the ISIS organization in Damascus, identified as Taha Al-Zoubi, known by the alias “Abu Omar Tibiya,” along with a number of his aides.

According to al-Dalati, security forces also seized an explosive belt and a military-grade weapon found in the suspect’s possession. He described the outcome as “a decisive blow to the organization,” saying it demonstrated “the high level of readiness of our security services in confronting any threat to the security of the province and its surroundings.”

In a further statement, al-Dalati issued a warning to ISIS operatives and their supporters, saying: “We send a clear message to anyone who considers engaging in terrorism or providing assistance to ISIS: the hand of justice will reach you wherever you are. You will find no refuge on our land. Syria’s security is a red line, and we will continue striking with an iron fist until the complete elimination of the remnants of terrorism and its hideouts.”

The arrest comes amid intensified counterterrorism operations in Rural Damascus.

On Dec. 21, 2025, Syrian internal security forces announced the dismantling of an ISIS cell in the Daraya area of Rural Damascus, following another tightly coordinated security operation.

At that time, the Internal Security Command in Rural Damascus said specialized units, working with the General Intelligence Service, carried out a precise raid on an ISIS hideout, resulting in the arrest of the cell’s leader and six members.

Brig. Gen. Ahmed al-Dalati said the operation was executed “according to the highest levels of planning and precision,” emphasizing that measures were taken to protect civilians. He confirmed that weapons and various types of ammunition prepared for terrorist activities were seized, describing the targeted site as a hub used to plan and prepare attacks.

With the arrest of the figure described as ISIS’s “governor of Damascus,” Syrian authorities say their security forces continue to pursue the group’s remaining leadership and cells, signaling sustained operations aimed at neutralizing threats around the capital.