U.S. Consulate in Erbil Extends Holiday Greetings, Highlights Shared Values with Kurdistan Region

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil on Wednesday released a warm holiday greeting, underscoring the shared values of religious freedom and peaceful coexistence between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

In a video posted on X, U.S. Consul General Gwendolyn “Wendy” Green delivered a message from the newly established U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, offering best wishes to communities across the region.

“From the new U.S. Consulate General here in Erbil, we send our warmest holiday wishes to you and your loved ones,” Green said.

She emphasized that the United States is founded on principles of religious freedom and the peaceful coexistence of faiths—values she noted are also reflected in the Kurdistan Region and in the ongoing partnership between the two sides.

Concluding the message, she wished residents “a joyful holiday season and a healthy and hopeful new year.”

The Kurdistan Region is widely recognized for its religious and ethnic diversity, hosting Muslim, Christian, Yezidi, Kakayi, and other communities who have co-existed for generations. The region has also served as a refuge for religious minorities displaced by conflict in other parts of Iraq and the wider region.

The United States maintains close political, security, and cultural ties with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The opening of the largest U.S. Consulate General in the world reflects Washington’s commitment to deepening engagement with the Kurdistan Region, supporting stability, pluralism, and long-term cooperation. Holiday messages from international partners are a regular feature of diplomatic outreach in the region, reinforcing mutual respect and shared values during significant cultural and religious occasions.