EU Allocates €100,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Affected Communities in Kurdistan Region

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The European Union in Iraq announced on Wednesday €100,000 in humanitarian assistance to support communities affected by severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the Kurdistan Region earlier this month.

In a statement, the EU said the funding will support the Iraqi Red Crescent Society in delivering urgent emergency assistance to the most affected families. The aid package includes essential household items, food assistance, winter supplies, hygiene kits, cash support, as well as basic health and water services.

According to the statement, humanitarian assistance will directly benefit more than 16,000 people whose homes, livelihoods, and access to basic services were severely disrupted by the flash floods. The funding is part of the EU’s broader contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Between 9 and 12 December, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods across several governorates in the Kurdistan Region, including Sulaimani, Kirkuk, Erbil, and Nineveh. The floods damaged hundreds of homes and public facilities, forcing many families to evacuate and leaving others without adequate shelter, food, and access to essential services.

On December 9, heavy rains particularly affected areas along the border between Sulaimani Province and the Garmiyan Independent Administration, leading to flash flooding in Chamchamal, Shorsh, and Takiya. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 1,258 houses, 116 shops, and around 500 vehicles were damaged as a result of the floods.

In response to the disaster, several relief campaigns were launched across cities and towns in the Kurdistan Region. Judge Ahmad Anwar, chairman of the relief and rehabilitation committee in Chamchamal, said on Sunday that the total amount of funds collected to support flood victims had exceeded 11.5 billion Iraqi dinars.

The floods compounded existing vulnerabilities, particularly for families already affected by economic hardship and harsh winter conditions, and highlighted the urgent need for sustained humanitarian assistance.