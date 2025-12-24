Erbil Completes Security, Administrative Preparations for Christmas and New Year Celebrations

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Khoshnaw said the local authorities have taken all necessary measures to allow Christian citizens to observe their religious ceremonies in a joyful and peaceful atmosphere.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Wednesday that all administrative and security preparations have been finalized to ensure the smooth and safe celebration of Christmas and the New Year in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Khoshnaw said the local authorities have taken all necessary measures to allow Christian citizens to observe their religious ceremonies in a joyful and peaceful atmosphere. He stressed that security forces and relevant institutions are fully prepared to maintain public safety throughout the holiday period.

Khoshnaw also pointed to an expected rise in tourism during the New Year holidays, noting that every year, large numbers of visitors travel from southern Iraq to the Kurdistan Region. “This year, we anticipate an increase in tourist arrivals compared to previous years,” he said, adding that special arrangements have been made to facilitate travelers at checkpoints and entry points.

The Kurdistan Region has long been regarded as a safe and welcoming destination for religious and cultural celebrations, particularly during Christian holidays such as Christmas. Cities like Erbil and Duhok often witness festive decorations, public events, and increased economic activity during the holiday season.

In recent years, the New Year period has also become one of the busiest tourism seasons in the region, attracting visitors from across Iraq due to its relative stability, vibrant nightlife, and winter attractions. Local authorities typically step up security and administrative coordination during this time to ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.