China Launches Live-Fire Drills Around Taiwan, Simulating Ports Blockade

Taiwan condemns exercises as military intimidation amid rising cross-strait tensions.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — China on Monday launched large-scale live-fire military drills around Taiwan, saying the exercises were designed to simulate a blockade of the island’s key ports, a move that prompted sharp condemnation from Taiwan over what it described as military intimidation.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory, has refused to rule out the use of force to bring the island under its control. The latest exercises follow a recent round of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, which China considers interference by “external forces.”

China’s foreign ministry warned that arming Taiwan would “push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war,” though it did not name any specific countries. Foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said efforts to prevent China’s unification with Taiwan were “doomed to fail.”

According to China’s military, the drills—code-named Justice Mission 2025—involve units from the army, navy, air force, and rocket force. Military spokesman Shi Yi said the exercises include “live-fire training on maritime targets” north and southwest of Taiwan, focusing on sea and air combat readiness, joint operations, seizure of comprehensive superiority, and blockades of key ports and areas.

Chinese authorities released a map outlining five large zones around Taiwan where the exercises are taking place. State broadcaster CCTV reported that a central element of the drills was practicing a blockade of major ports of Taiwan, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south.

AFP reporters in Pingtan, a Chinese island that lies at the closest point to Taiwan’s main island, observed fighter jets flying overhead and a Chinese military vessel offshore. Tourists at the site appeared largely unaware of the drills.

One visitor, a tourist surnamed Guo from Inner Mongolia, said she believed unification between China and Taiwan would “definitely happen,” calling it “a matter of time.”

Taiwan strongly criticized the exercises, saying some of the designated drill zones lie within 12 nautical miles of its coast and have disrupted international shipping and aviation routes. Taiwan said China was disregarding international norms and using military pressure to threaten its neighbors.

Taiwan said it detected 89 Chinese military aircraft near the island on Monday—the highest number recorded in a single day since October 2024—along with 28 warships and coast guard vessels. The Civil Aviation Administration said China had declared a “Temporary Danger Area” for 10 hours on Tuesday, a move expected to affect regional flight operations. Taiwan warned that over 100,000 air passengers face delays due to China's drills

Taiwan said it had established a response center, deployed appropriate forces, and conducted rapid response drills, while the coast guard reported dispatching large vessels in response to the exercises.

China’s military described the drills as a “stern warning” against what it called “Taiwan Independence” forces, framing them as necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and unity.

The People’s Liberation Army released promotional material depicting “arrows of justice” striking Taiwan, along with an AI-generated video showing animals transforming into military equipment in simulated attacks from the air and sea.

The drills come amid heightened regional tensions. China last conducted major live-fire exercises around Taiwan in April, maneuvers that were also condemned by Taiwan.

Earlier this month, Beijing said it would take “resolute and forceful measures” after Taiwan announced that Washington had approved an $11 billion arms sale. China has since announced sanctions against 20 U.S. defense companies, though those firms have limited exposure to the Chinese market.

Regional concerns have also grown following comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last month, in which she said the use of force against Taiwan could warrant a response from Tokyo—a statement that drew strong objections from Beijing.

As military activity intensifies around the Taiwan Strait, military experts say the latest drills underscore the fragile security environment in one of Asia’s most sensitive flashpoints.